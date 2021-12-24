Genshin Impact leaker allegedly banned from Chinese forum after revealing Yae's Kit

Genshin Impact leakers post their findings on many different sites, but one of the most prominent has been the NGA Genshin Impact forum. NGA is a popular forum for online users in China, where many different games are discussed.

A large portion of the leaking community can be found on the site, and leaks dating back to the release of the game can be traced back to the NGA. Some of the game's most reliable leakers also post frequently there, and a recent post about Yae Miko may have gotten one of these leakers banned.

Genshin Impact leaks: Reliable leaker possibly banned thanks to Yae Miko leaks

A Genshin Impact leaker named "Uncle Dumb Dumb" has recently been banned from the NGA Forums. This is shocking news for some fans, as Dumb Dumb provided insider information on future updates, characters, and more.

This source has been reliable and accurate for many of their predictions, and their banning is a big surprise for the community. Players may see a lapse in big leaks for a short time as other leakers may avoid revealing too much information.

It seems like the final straw that got Dumb Dumb banned was a post about Yae Miko's leaked kit. Some cosmetic information was revealed, like Miko gaining a tail during her Elemental Burst, and some minor information about her playstyle was talked about. Genshin Impact has very strict anti-leaker rules though, and it's not surprising that they were taken down for it.

Will Uncle Dumb Dumb return?

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (225/225 = Benny's Mistsplttr) @SaveYourPrimos We hope Uncle DD is safe and not in trouble.



Should he choose to make a new account, it may be difficult to confirm its legitimacy among future imposters aiming to sully his good name.



Regardless, he has helped us save many primos.



Everybody say "thank you, Uncle Dumb Dumb."🙏 We hope Uncle DD is safe and not in trouble.Should he choose to make a new account, it may be difficult to confirm its legitimacy among future imposters aiming to sully his good name.Regardless, he has helped us save many primos.Everybody say "thank you, Uncle Dumb Dumb."🙏 https://t.co/QYnuX97TQc

Circumventing the ban wouldn't be too difficult, as Dumb Dumb would only need to make another account on the forum, but there are some issues. For one, it would be hard to verify that it is the same user without risking another ban, which could lead to false leaks.

Another issue is that the more information Dumb Dumb reveals, the higher the likelihood of possible action against them from miHoYo. These leakers will need to stay cautious as the situation progresses to avoid more bans.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact leaking is a risky business, and these leakers can be banned at any time. Players should keep an eye out for authentic information and avoid fake leaks.

Edited by R. Elahi