Top 5 most used Genshin Impact characters and their builds in V2.3 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss is a grueling challenge that will push players to their limits as they face off against powerful foes. This gauntlet is one of the only ways for players to repeatedly farm Primogems, the precious material that allows for characters and weapons to be summoned.

Taking on the Spiral Abyss is the endgame content for Genshin Impact, and forming the best teams is important for success. Luckily, players can take advantage of the best builds from other players thanks to websites that collect information on the Spiral Abyss. Fans can see the top five most used choices for the Abyss in update 2.3 here.

Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 2.3: 5 most popular characters

charlee ♡’s vero @5HENH3 clearing spiral abyss floor in 22 seconds as a kazuha main clearing spiral abyss floor in 22 seconds as a kazuha main https://t.co/kEDnWNeILi

Taking on the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact can be a difficult task, but with the proper team any player can beat it. Utilizing the most powerful characters is usually a recipe for success, and thanks to these stat gathering sites, fans can get a good idea of what the best players are using. These characters all provide a ton of utility and can boost the damage output of their teams significantly.

5) Xingqiu

yuzuru @zhenyuclan xingqiu support build with sacrificial sword. i'm so happy :'))) <3 xingqiu support build with sacrificial sword. i'm so happy :'))) <3 https://t.co/fyzeCOIwXl

Xingqiu maintains his status as an amazing support in Genshin Impact, providing some of the best off-field Hydro application and tons of damage. Xingqiu is the optimal support for tons of high damage carries like Hu Tao and Ayaka, and is almost irreplaceable on their teams.

Xingqiu also provides a ton of damage mitigation and even some slight healing, making him an all around great choice. His best builds utilize the Sacrificial Sword, and a 2-PC Nobless Oblige set with a two piece Heart of Depth set.

4) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun is an amazing support choice in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss, providing a ton of Energy Recharge and Electro damage. Raiden's follow-up attacks can add extra damage to any character, and her amazing Elemental Burst can slash through foes while recharging her teammate's strongest attacks.

Players with Raiden Shogun will want to utilize weapons like The Catch or her signature Engulfing Lightning with a 4-PC Emblem of Severed Fate set.

3) Bennett

Surprisingly, Bennett isn't taking the top spot on this list, but he still remains an amazing choice for the Spiral Abyss. Ever since Genshin Impact's release, Bennett has held the top spot in the Abyss charts thanks to his incredible support skills. His healing is unparalleled and his insane buffs to Attack make him a staple choice for the Abyss.

Players will want to run a 4-PC Nobless Oblige set on him to capitalize on his burst, along with either the Festering Desire or their highest Base ATK sword.

2) Zhongli

💖✨Chelsea✨💖 @huxiaomess ✨~ZHONGLI

He’s only used as a shield so I’m not too bothered about him as for now, he still does damage tho! ✨~ZHONGLIHe’s only used as a shield so I’m not too bothered about him as for now, he still does damage tho! https://t.co/XJNaw1WEgD

Ever since his massive buffs, Zhongli has been consistently a top contender in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss. His shield is massive and can tank tons of damage, which is essential in the continuous battle of the Abyss.

Players can also take advantage of the massive AOE of his Elemental Burst, which leaves enemies petrified allowing for easy hits and dodges. Zhongli is an amazing tank and should be used with the 4-PC Tenacity of the Milelith set along with either a Black Tassel or a Staff of Homa, though players can also utilize the Deathmatch if they don't have either.

1) Kazuha

This may come as a surprise to some players, but Kazuha still reigns supreme in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss. His insane AOE can make pulling enemies together a cinch, while his massive buffs to Elemental damage can make his teammates shine. Kazuha can also deal a surprising amount of damage, even with a weaker weapon, making him a great choice as a team member.

Kazuha's weaknesses are few and far between, making his spot at the top of the list no surprise. Kazuha's best weapon choice is the Iron Sting, though he can also utilize the Freedom-Sworn very well if players have it. He should use a 4-PC Viridescent Venerer set to take advantage of the boosts to his allies.

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss can be tough, but with the right characters clearing it can be just as easy as a daily commission.

Edited by Siddharth Satish