How to unlock 'O Archon, Have I Done Right?' quest in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has tons of hidden world quests, many of which reveal stories and truths about the world and its history. The "O Archon, Have I Done Right" quest is one of the hardest to unlock due to its complicated requirements.

Players looking to check this one off their list will need luck on their side, as several commissions are required for this quest to become available. This quest involves a young boy from Inazuma, and rewards players with some decent items. Here's how fans can unlock O Archon, Have I Done Right.

Genshin Impact: How to unlock the "O Archon, Have I Done Right" quest

scarax @irudekusta How To Trigger "O Archon, Have I Done Right" World Quest ‼️‼️



- Complete Shouta's commission with different routes (Go to Komore Teahouse route and Outskirts route) After that, the quest gets triggered and you can see Shouta with the World Quest mark. How To Trigger "O Archon, Have I Done Right" World Quest ‼️‼️- Complete Shouta's commission with different routes (Go to Komore Teahouse route and Outskirts route) After that, the quest gets triggered and you can see Shouta with the World Quest mark. https://t.co/ycm3Riv2gB

Unlocking this quest in Genshin Impact will require players to first complete a few commissions for Shouta. These commissions are totally random, but fans can increase the likelihood of receiving them by setting their commission region to Inazuma. Once they gain the "O Archon, Hear Me" commission, they are on the right track.

1) O Archon, Hear Me

This quest is important to unlocking the "O Archon, Have I Done Right" quest, as it sets up the following questline. Completing it properly is important, and players should make sure to select the Tricolor Dango as the offering of choice. This will allow for players to begin this questline and start on the path towards the final quest.

2) Investigate the shrine the next day

xtian @_xtianbar RNG Daily Commission: O Archon, Hear Me! for O Archon, Have I Done Right? (Inazuma Reputation)



Help little kid Shouta and select Tricolor Dango at the end.



Come back after daily reset for O Shrine, Show Your Power Once Again! RNG Daily Commission: O Archon, Hear Me! for O Archon, Have I Done Right? (Inazuma Reputation)Help little kid Shouta and select Tricolor Dango at the end.Come back after daily reset for O Shrine, Show Your Power Once Again! https://t.co/iKvz2kFRz4

The next day, Genshin Impact players will need to return to the shrine and investigate it, prompting the next part of this questline. Fans will still need to wait for another RNG commission to appear, but this will lock in their progress and put them one step closer to the quest.

3) O Archon, Show Your Power Once Again

irish • check 📌 @kureouji i just wanted to know if i can do the o archon have i done right quest today and... the conditions are so oddly specific i just wanted to know if i can do the o archon have i done right quest today and... the conditions are so oddly specific https://t.co/cB9E9Vb5jz

Genshin Impact players will need to wait to receive the O Archon, Show Your Power Once Again commission, which may show up as one of their four missions each day. This commission will need to be completed twice, as it has two separate options.

Players will need to head down both routes, with the Komore Teahouse and the City Outskirts required to unlock the final quest. During each commission, fans should be certain that they select the food option, as it is the only choice that will progress the questline.

O Archon, Have I Done Right

After completing the second run of O Archon, Show Your Power Once Again, players can return to Shouta at the shrine. He will finally be offering the O Archon, Have I Done Right quest, allowing Genshin Impact fans to complete this long-awaited task.

While this quest might not offer much in the way of compensation, players will still want to complete it for the free Mora, EXP, and Inazuman Reputation.

