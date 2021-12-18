Best Genshin Impact Noelle build guide: Artifacts, weapons, team comps and more

Genshin Impact players likely all have at least one copy of Noelle, the aspiring knight of Favonius. This 4-star Geo claymore wielder is very helpful early on, as her powerful sword and shield can help smash through difficult foes.

Some players may stop utilizing Noelle later on, as more options become available, but this may be a mistake. Even though Genshin Impact has filled its roster with tons of new characters, Noelle actually remains one of the strongest all-around choices in the game. With her incredibly useful kit, Noelle can be a one-man carry for any content in the game.

Genshin Impact: The best build for Noelle

To best utilize Noelle as a main DPS in Genshin Impact, players will need one important thing. Noelle's Constellation 6 truly unlocks her potential and allows her to perform at her best, dishing out tons of damage while being one of the tankiest characters in the game.

Unfortunately, before this point Noelle isn't very optimal and is better served as a support character. But once fans unlock that final constellation, they can begin building one of the best characters in the game.

Best weapon for Noelle

The Redhorn Stonethresher is the newest 5-star weapon and it is perfectly suited for Noelle. It boosts her damage by a significant amount, as she utilizes her Defense to increase the damage of her Elemental Burst.

This weapon also grants her a ton of extra Crit DMG, allowing her to focus on boosting her Crit Rate stats. Fans who have this weapon will definitely want to use it on their Noelle, if they aren't using it on Arataki Itto.

Best Artifact set

The Husk of Opulent Dreams is definitely the best Artifact set for Noelle, as it grants her the extra Defense she needs, while also boosting Geo damage. Players who have been grinding this domain will want to use their best pieces on Noelle, with a focus on boosting these stats:

ATK% on the Sands if not C6, DEF% if C6 has been acquired

Geo DMG Bonus on the Goblet

Crit DMG or Crit Rate on the Circlet, depending on which is needed more

Best teammates

Noelle fills a very similar role to Arataki Itto as a Geo main DPS character, so she can utilize the same teams to great effect. Players can even sub Noelle into a team with Itto, though they will vie for the main role if Noelle is C6. Fans can use this composition to maximize their Noelle's output:

Noelle

Gorou

Albedo

Zhongli

This team will allow players to clear through pretty much any content in Genshin Impact, provided that the enemies don't resist Geo damage.

Genshin Impact players should definitely give Noelle another chance, especially if they've managed to get Constellation 6.

