Genshin Impact: Best Itto build with 4-star weapon

Genshin Impact has a ton of powerful weapons to choose from, and picking the right one is very important. Arataki Itto has finally been released, and this 5-star Claymore wielder has some great options in his arsenal.

Thanks to his incredibly high damage and unique kit, Itto can utilize several 4-star claymores well. Players will want to make sure they are picking the right one when it comes to their Itto build to maximize his potential. Fans can find out which of their claymores they should use on Arataki Itto here.

Genshin Impact: Which 4-star claymore is best for Itto?

Arataki Itto has a ton of powerful choices in Genshin Impact, and he can utilize 4-star claymores surprisingly well. This is due to the fact that one of the game's F2P claymores is perfectly suited to his kit.

The Whiteblind is a craftable weapon that players can make with Northlander Claymore Billets, and it can boost Itto's damage a ton. Players should definitely consider it, as at Refinement 5, it can rival some of Itto's best choices.

dreyy @dcfirstiwin lvl 80 8/8/8 arataki itto serpent spine with 2pc geo artifacts only lvl 80 8/8/8 arataki itto serpent spine with 2pc geo artifacts only https://t.co/GgKD4LCde1

Itto can also utilize the powerful Serpent Spine to great effect, though most Claymore users can. This weapon grants a boost to overall damage and provides Crit Rate, making it an amazing choice. At Refinement 5, players will be able to dish out some serious damage, as the Serpent Spine grants tons of extra buffs. A shielder is definitely worth grabbing though, as Itto will be taking tons of damage thanks to his lowered resistances.

The final choice for Itto's 4-star weapon is another free to play friendly Claymore, the Blackcliff Slasher. This sword provides Itto with a ton of extra Crit DMG, which can be very helpful when he's slashing away with his powerful Charged Attack.

Fans also won't want to overlook the weapon's useful passive, which can grant an extra Attack whenever an enemy is defeated. This sword can be great with Itto, though it takes some refinements to be better than the Whiteblind.

Best Itto build

Itto's best options all work well with his kit, and Genshin Impact fans can choose any of these 4-star Claymores. His best artifact set is easily the 4-PC Husk of Opulent Dreams, as it provides him extra Defense and Geo DMG. Players should focus on these main stats:

Defense% on Sands

Geo DMG Bonus Goblet

Crit DMG or Crit Rate depending on which they need more of

Itto can gain a ton of damage with better stats, and farming artifacts for him is definitely worth the Resin.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star brings a lot to the table, and fans won't be disappointed when they give him a try.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider