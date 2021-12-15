3 best team comps for Itto in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character Arataki Itto is finally here and players will be able to bring his powerful Geo skills to their teams. Itto is an incredible main DPS who wields a massive claymore and can crush any foes with his unstoppable Geo attacks.

To maximize Itto's offense, players will want to make sure to give him tons of Defense, which boosts his damage by a huge amount. Creating the perfect team for Itto won't be too hard, as his strengths mostly come from his synergies with the Geo element. Here are some of his best teams.

Genshin Impact: 3 teams for Arataki Itto

az @ittoaras yeah I'm never putting itto out of my team 😁 yeah I'm never putting itto out of my team 😁 https://t.co/uAaKUJcsjY

Arataki Itto has made a powerful debut in Genshin Impact, and the Geo element finally has an amazing main DPS choice. Itto doesn't need too much to succeed, as he can gain tons of Defense and Geo damage thanks to the new artifact set, the Husk of Opulent Dreams. Itto is also being released alongside his perfect support, Gorou, who can grant him tons of extra stats. Players should make sure to put them in a party together to take advantage of their synergies.

1 Mono Geo Team

PRIMO || ARATAKI ITTO AND GOROU WHO ??? @justsimpthings My dream team came true !!!



And my ritual works...

You'll be relieved from the burden of seeing me tweet "ARATAKI ITTO AND GOROU WHO ???" every single day My dream team came true !!!And my ritual works... You'll be relieved from the burden of seeing me tweet "ARATAKI ITTO AND GOROU WHO ???" every single day https://t.co/m3N6k77epz

This team takes advantage of Arataki Itto's compatibility with the Geo element, as the power of Geo resonance can't be understated. Players with Zhongli and Gorou will want to pair them with Itto whenever possible, as the powerful buffs to Defense from Gorou and the shields from Zhongli will boost Itto's strength considerably.

A fourth Geo member also increases the potency of Gorou's buff to max, granting even more boosts to Geo damage. Fans can opt to sub in any Geo character, with Albedo, Noelle, or Ningguang all fitting the role well.

Bennett buff team

Zing(Val)❄️ @wtabyssami Will share the very stressful pull that got me to have my boy itto when history updates cause I didn't take a ss but for now admire my beautiful geo team plus Benny (kinda regretting not farming for gorou and itto but had to focus on albedo ) Will share the very stressful pull that got me to have my boy itto when history updates cause I didn't take a ss but for now admire my beautiful geo team plus Benny (kinda regretting not farming for gorou and itto but had to focus on albedo ) https://t.co/1y2kkhiTdl

This team takes advantage of the insane buffing potential that comes from Bennett, as he can make up for Itto's relatively low base Attack stat by granting him massive boosts thanks to his Elemental Burst. Fans who don't have amazing artifacts can always utilize Bennett to patch up any holes in their offense as his amazing support can allow Itto to deal tons of damage.

Energy Recharge team

This team focuses on burst uptime (Image via Genshin Impact)

This team is set to allow Arataki Itto to utilize his powerful Elemental Burst as often as possible. A majority of Itto's damage comes from his Elemental Burst, as it allows him to dish out his incredible Charged Attacks, and players will want it all the time.

With Raiden Shogun's Energy Recharge and Ningguang's particle generation, fans should be able to keep Itto's burst full of energy easily. Genshin Impact's newest 5-star DPS won't have any energy issues with this team.

Genshin Impact players won't need to fret when making their perfect Itto teams, as he fits very well with any Geo characters.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider