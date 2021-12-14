Is Cognosphere the new publisher of Genshin Impact? Everything known so far

Genshin Impact fans may have noticed something surprising when logging in to the game through the Epic Games Launcher. The game's publisher seems to have suddenly changed to a new group known as Cognosphere. Cognosphere appears to be the new publisher for miHoYo titles like Genshin Impact and Tears of Themis.

However, this change is less exciting than players may expect, with the exact reasons behind the swap still uncertain. There are some pretty concrete theories, however, and any players who have been interested in this sudden change can find out about them here.

Genshin Impact now published by Cognosphere

Genshin Impact has been published by miHoYo ever since its release back in September of 2020. miHoYo are also the game's main developers, along with their other games like Honkai Impact and Tears of Themis. Surprisingly though, it appears that a new company known as Cognosphere has taken over publishing of these games in the western world.

Players may have noticed the change in their app stores, though nothing in-game has actually changed. The exact reasons for this are unknown but many have speculated that it is due to censorship or payment issues in miHoYo's country of origin.

bee @kindabeeish ok so APPARENTLY mihoyo is making cognosphere the new publishers of genshin impact to supposedly get away from chinese government regulations; to be clear, cognosphere is owned by mihoyo but is located in singapore(?) ok so APPARENTLY mihoyo is making cognosphere the new publishers of genshin impact to supposedly get away from chinese government regulations; to be clear, cognosphere is owned by mihoyo but is located in singapore(?)

Cognosphere is a publishing company that is owned by miHoYo, and is based in Singapore. This puts it far from miHoYo's base headquarters, situated in China, which may be causing some internal struggles due to some recent Chinese regulations on gaming.

There has been a push to control what is shown in media in the country, especially in video games, and Genshin Impact has been singled out as an example of poor design. This may be pushing Genshin's developers to try and get away from these restrictions by publishing the game outside of China.

maxis ☭ (he/him) 🎄☃️ @ojamaji bee @kindabeeish ok so APPARENTLY mihoyo is making cognosphere the new publishers of genshin impact to supposedly get away from chinese government regulations; to be clear, cognosphere is owned by mihoyo but is located in singapore(?) ok so APPARENTLY mihoyo is making cognosphere the new publishers of genshin impact to supposedly get away from chinese government regulations; to be clear, cognosphere is owned by mihoyo but is located in singapore(?) cognosphere is a publishing company that connects with banks, the whole purpose of moving the server is so that genshin can connect with third party payment systems, like epic games. this is so ppl paying for genshin aren't blocked by their banks bc mihoyo is a chinese company. twitter.com/kindabeeish/st… cognosphere is a publishing company that connects with banks, the whole purpose of moving the server is so that genshin can connect with third party payment systems, like epic games. this is so ppl paying for genshin aren't blocked by their banks bc mihoyo is a chinese company. twitter.com/kindabeeish/st…

It is also possible that the swap is to help facilitate global payment methods, as players are noticing that their payments are going towards Cognosphere instead of miHoYo. Cognosphere is able to utilize more banking methods thanks to its position in Singapore, and this move may have been done to prevent difficulties from in-app purchases.

Players shouldn't have to worry about prices going up or changes to their subscriptions, however, as no official announcements have been made so far. Hopefully fans of both Genshin Impact and Tears of Themis will be able to continue playing for a long time with Cognosphere on their side.

Genshin Impact fans don't need to worry about this change to Cognosphere, as it seems to simply be a change in name alone.

Edited by R. Elahi