Where to find Dandelions in Genshin Impact (December 2021)

Genshin Impact has a ton of rare plants and resources that can only be found in certain regions. The fluffy dandelions that can be seen all over Mondstadt are an important ascension material for characters like Jean.

These plants can only be collected when hit with an Anemo attack, which fits the region's windy nature. Players who need to collect these plants may not know where they can be found, as they pop up in some strange locations. Luckily, thanks to the Genshin Impact interactive map, they can be found easily.

Genshin Impact: Interactive map with Dandelions

Dandelions can be harvested for their seeds in Genshin Impact, with the plants popping up all over Mondstadt. They can only be found in the region of the wind, which makes sense given that dandelions are usually tied with the breeze. These plants glow with a pale green hue which makes them easy to see, especially during the night. There aren't that many in the game, but collecting them isn't very hard either.

Dandelion seeds can be used for a few purposes, like the Anemoculus Resonance Stones, and certain potions. They are also a necessary material for ascending Jean and Eula, which makes collecting them important for anyone utilizing these powerful characters.

Players who have just summoned Eula from her recent rerun will definitely want to make sure they grab plenty of Dandelion Seeds if they plan on getting her to level 90. These plants only drop one seed each, but they can be found in clusters all around Mondstadt.

With farming routes, players can easily strategize to collect all the Dandelion Seeds in the map easily, though they may need to wait a few days if they want to fully max their Eula or Jean. Only around 53 Dandelion Seeds spawn at a time, so fans will need to go through several times to get enough. Still, they are pretty easy to collect, making this task simple.

Genshin Impact players who need Dandelion Seeds can follow this helpful guide and use these maps to locate all the seeds that they need.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider