List of all Healer characters in Genshin Impact as of December 2021

Genshin Impact's character roster has a ton of options, from buffers to tanks, but healers form the core backbone of almost any powerful team. Players in the Spiral Abyss especially need strong healers to keep their teams healthy as they progress through the challenging gauntlet.

Genshin Impact has a large variety of healers to choose from, and with playable content only getting harder, fans may want to pick their favorite from this list and start building them. These useful healers won't let their teams fall in battle, and will be a great addition to a squad.

All the Healers to choose from in Genshin Impact

There are tons of healers to pick from in Genshin Impact, with the game currently featuring eight main healers who provide varying benefits. Each of these healers manages to aid their team in a different way, with some providing massive bursts of healing while others dish out surprising damage. Picking the right healer for a team depends on things like elemental coverage, and choosing the right skills for a party.

Barbara

Barbara is a 4-star Hydro character and will be most players' first healer, and she can provide pretty decent healing with both her Elemental Skill and Burst. Her Burst will provide a large boost to her team's health, while her Skill allows her to regenerate health for her party through Normal Attacking. Barbara can make a pretty useful healer until players get a stronger choice, and she can also function as a Hydro applicator if fans need one.

Bennett

Bennett is an amazing 4-star Pyro healer, and while he may not solely focus on healing, every player should make sure they utilize him on their teams. Bennett's Elemental Burst allows him to create a large zone that will heal party members up to 70% of their maximum health, and then grant them a massive boost to Attack. Bennett is an essential part of many of Genshin Impact's best teams and fans won't want to miss out on him.

Diona

Diona is a 4-star Cryo healer who can also provide shields, which is a very useful trait, especially in the Spiral Abyss. Diona can also generate a ton of particles, making her a great choice with characters like Ganyu or Eula. Diona's healing comes from her Elemental Burst, which allows her to create a zone that will provide slow bursts of healing to allies standing within it.

Jean

Jean is a 5-star Anemo healer who heals in a similar manner to Barbara, which makes sense considering they are sisters. Jean's Elemental Burst will grant her allies a massive health boost, along with creating a small zone that deals damage to enemies. Jean can also heal her allies by damaging enemies with her Normal Attacks, which can provide some great last second health boosts.

Kokomi

Kokomi is Genshin Impact's premier healing focused character, and she can provide an insane amount of it. As a 5-star Hydro character, Kokomi's healing options are pretty wide, with her Elemental Skill summoning a jellyfish that will heal allies periodically, and her Elemental Burst allowing her to heal allies with her Normal Attacks. Kokomi is the best user of the game's newest artifact set, and she can also deal a surprising amount of damage.

Noelle

Noelle is a 4-star Geo character who can provide a decent amount of healing and is likely a part of most player's accounts. Noelle can create a shield for her allies, and when her Elemental Burst is active, she can heal her team by damaging foes. Noelle can be a stellar option with the right build in Genshin Impact.

Qiqi

Qiqi is another powerful 5-star Cryo healer who can pump out some very high healing for her teams. Her Elemental Skill summons a small Herald of Frost that will periodically heal teammates and deal damage to enemies, while her Elemental Burst marks nearby foes with a talisman. This talisman causes the enemies to heal players when they are struck, making Qiqi a seriously potent healer.

Sayu

Sayu is the final Genshin Impact healer released so far, and she can provide some versatile benefits to a team. She is a 4-star Anemo character with an Elemental Skill that allows her to roll around the battlefield, while her Elemental Burst summons a helpful Daruma that will heal allies up to 70% of their HP. Sayu is similar to Bennett in her healing, and players who need an Anemo character may want to fit her in.

Genshin Impact's healers are definitely worth giving a try, and if players haven't built one yet, they can choose any of these useful characters for their teams.

