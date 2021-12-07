List of ascension materials, Mora and Hero's Wit to farm for Xiao rerun in Genshin Impact 2.4

Genshin Impact fans may want to start farming resources for Xiao if they plan on summoning him during his rerun in update 2.4. Leaks have revealed that Xiao should be arriving during the next update as a part of the Liyue focused Moonchase Festival.

Players will likely get another chance to summon for the powerful Adepti, and for those who are looking to add Xiao to their teams, farming for him isn't too difficult. All of the materials that Xiao needs are in the game already.

Genshin Impact 2.4: Ascension materials for Xiao

•᷄ɞ•᷅ ⁷ emma @jiningstar Update on xiao farming:



This is everything you need to ascend him and his talents, I have currently:



Ascension: 44 silver, 13 fragments, 1 gemstone, 0 jade, 268 qinxin, ~1.2k slimes

Talents: 4 shadow of warrior, 24 teachings, 65 guide, 4 philosophies, ~1.2k slimes, 3 crowns Update on xiao farming:This is everything you need to ascend him and his talents, I have currently:Ascension: 44 silver, 13 fragments, 1 gemstone, 0 jade, 268 qinxin, ~1.2k slimesTalents: 4 shadow of warrior, 24 teachings, 65 guide, 4 philosophies, ~1.2k slimes, 3 crowns https://t.co/ajCeKYjG37

Thankfully, unlike some of the upcoming characters like Shenhe, all of Xiao's ascension materials are already in the game. Players can begin farming them as soon as they want, though the 2.4 update is still a way away.

It's unknown whether Xiao will be on the first banner, but the update is set to debut on 5 January 2021, giving fans a pretty good window to farm. Here's a chart with Xiao's ascension materials:

Ascension # Materials Mora 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x 1Qingxin x 3Slime Condensate x 3 20,000 2 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 3Juvenile Jade x 2Qingxin x 10Slime Condensate x 15 40,000 3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 6Juvenile Jade x 4Qingxin x 20Slime Secretions x 12 60,000 4 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 3Juvenile Jade x 8Qingxin x 30Slime Secretions x 18 80,000 5 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 6Juvenile Jade x 12Qingxin x 45Slime Concentrate x 12 100,000 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x 6Juvenile Jade x 20Qingxin x 60Slime Concentrate x 24 120,000

Collecting these materials will mostly take players through Liyue, as Qingxin flowers can be found at the peaks of many of its highest mountains. Juvenile Jades, on the other hand, will need to be farmed from the powerful Primo Geovishap who can be defeated with a strong team.

Genshin Impact players may want to start farming these items now, as that will allow them to get Xiao into action as fast as possible.

Players will also need plenty of Heroes Wits, especially if they plan on ascending their Xiao to level 90. To fully ascend a character, fans will need 421 Heroes Wits, which grants a ton of EXP but can also take a while to farm in Genshin Impact.

Players can get these by doing Leylines, or as event rewards. Collecting enough of them may take a while, but fully ascending a character is definitely worth it. Players won't want to miss out on the extra stats that are gained from each ascension, so collecting these EXP books is a great idea.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact's latest rerun looks to bring back Xiao, and anyone who plans on summoning for him should definitely start farming his materials now.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul