Snow-tombed Starsilver vs Prototype Archaic: What's the best Genshin Impact weapon for Eula?

Genshin Impact has a ton of different weapon options to choose from and picking the right one can be very important. For players who have picked up Eula from the new rerun banner, it may seem like finding the right weapon is difficult. However, there are two easy-to-obtain F2P claymores that can be very powerful for Eula.

The Snow-Tombed Starsilver and the Prototype Archaic are both craftable 4-star claymores that are great choices for Eula. Deciding which of these claymores to craft comes down to several factors, and players can find out which one is ideal for Eula here.

Genshin Impact: Snow-Tombed Starsilver or Prototype Archaic for Eula

Genshin Impact's latest rerun has prompted a lot of players to pick up Eula for the first time, and choosing the right weapon for her may be difficult. Eula excels with almost every claymore in the game due to her insanely high modifiers, but many of her weapons do outshine the others. In the case of Prototype Archaic vs. Snow-Tombed Starsilver, it's a closer matchup than some may expect.

While some fans may assume that the Physical Damage boost gained from the Snow-Tombed Starsilver easily pushes it above the Prototype Archaic, in reality the damage comparisons are a lot closer. The passive from the Starsilver has a small amount of inconsistency that may result in lower DPS, while the Prototype Archaic's AOE explosion always hits. However, the Archaic suffers from a weaker substat, though it can come in handy if fans are lacking in the Attack department.

However, when Eula's entire kit is taken into consideration, the overall boost to Physical damage from the Starsilver does edge out the Prototype Archaic. While the Prototype Archaic does provide a more consistent passive effect, it doesn't compare to the full value of the Snow-Tombed Starsilver boosting Eula's Elemental Skill and Burst.

When it comes to craftable weapons, it seems that the Starsilver does beat the Archaic, at least according to several calculations. For players who plan on using Eula on the field as their main DPS, the Snow-Tombed Starsilver looks to be their best option.

Other 4-star weapons for Eula

Genshin Impact fans should keep in mind that there are several other options for Eula as well, like the Luxurious Sea-Lord and the Akuoumaru. These two claymores will provide Eula with a ton of extra Elemental Burst damage, and allow her to play more like a burst damage-focused character. The Serpent Spine is Eula's best 4-star option, but due to it being impossible to acquire for F2P players, it can't be featured in this debate.

Genshin Impact's large arsenal of weapons may make it harder to decide the best choices for its characters, but thanks to damage calculations, picking the right choice is a lot easier.

