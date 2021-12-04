Genshin Impact 2.4 Spiral Abyss to get an interesting feature, as per leaks

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have revealed some quality of life changes coming to the Spiral Abyss. The Spiral Abyss is Genshin Impact's toughest content, with powerful bosses and enemies that will push players to their limit.

These challenges can be completed to gain some extra Primogems, and it is one of the only consistent ways to farm these precious gems. Fans who take on the Spiral Abyss regularly will definitely be glad to see these coming changes, as they are all very useful. Players can learn about these new Spiral Abyss additions coming to Genshin Impact 2.4 in this article.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: New quality of life changes for the Spiral Abyss

kira @watatsumislands // leaks



spiral abyss by 2.4 will FINALLY have a button where we can see the enemies’ details while building the team comp ahh // leaksspiral abyss by 2.4 will FINALLY have a button where we can see the enemies’ details while building the team comp ahh https://t.co/XJhU2V1Er3

Thanks to a reputable source, players have some screenshots from the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta's Spiral Abyss. These screenshots show off an important feature that players have been waiting for since the game first released.

Prior to this update, players would have to close out of the teambuilding screen to check which foes would be on each floor of the Abyss. This could cause fans to forget which enemies they would be taking on, and lose precious time in their Spiral Abyss runs.

In the Spiral Abyss, time is everything, and knowing what is coming next drastically increases players chances of succeeding. This new addition will definitely help with teambuilding, as finding out what foes are in each chamber is as simple as hitting a button. Players will likely be able to access this feature once Genshin Impact 2.4 releases on January 5th.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Spiral Abyss layout:

This feature is also coming just in time, as the floor 12 layout for Genshin Impact 2.4 looks to be incredibly grueling. Floor 12 has generally been the hardest floor for players to complete with a good time, but this is pushing it to a new height.

Fans will need to take down the Mechanical Array, followed by a Pyro Abyss Lector on the first floor. The second floor will feature the Primo Geovishap and a Hydro Abyss Lector. The final floor will face gamers off against a Ruin Guard and a Ruin Grader, and all three Lectors at the same time. Gamers will definitely be pushed to their limits during this Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss continues to get harder with each update, and hopefully these quality of life changes will help players succeed.

