Genshin Impact beta tester says Shenhe's gameplay is problematic

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed some possible issues with Shenhe during the game's beta phase. Players have been testing Shenhe's capabilities with multiple different teams, and it seems like she may be coming up short.

With low energy gains and poor scaling, Shenhe may be due for some buffs before launch. Fans can read about some of these issues here.

If she does end up releasing without any changes, some players may want to save their Primogems for another character. Here's why Shenhe may be problematic for a Genshin Impact team.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Shenhe has some issues in the beta

According to some statements from a beta tester of Genshin Impact 2.4, Shenhe may not be the best choice when it comes to the Spiral Abyss. Shenhe's usage faces several main issues that make her inadequate for challenging content. Firstly, Shenhe's particle generation is poor, with an 80 Energy Elemental Burst.

This means that she will neither be able to get her burst up often, nor enable her fellow Cryo party members. According to present information, Shenhe only generates 2-3 particles every 10 seconds, which is worse than current Cryo 4-stars like Diona.

Shenhe is intended to be fit for a team with fellow Cryo carries like Ganyu or Ayaka, as she buffs Cryo damage with her passive skills and buffs. However, with Shenhe on a team, players are missing out on a valuable spot that could be filled with a healer or Elemental applicator like Xingqiu.

It will definitely be difficult justifying the current build of Shenhe in a Spiral Abyss team.

Shenhe's scalings

Other players have pointed out an issue with Shenhe's current scalings, as her percentages aren't actually very high. While this is justified by her being set up to be a support character, it's difficult to spend precious Primogems on a Cryo Element exclusive support character.

Shenhe's ascension stat is ATK%, which is set up to aid her ATK% conversion, but it will also make it harder to build her optimally. These issues may face some changes during the game's beta.

Also, players should remember that at the end of the day, Genshin Impact is a character collection game, and that summoning characters for their appearance is always viable.

While these current stats may not be ideal, players should always remember that Genshin Impact's beta is always subject to change.

