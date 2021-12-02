3 reasons why Gorou can be an incredible Geo support unit in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players won't have to wait much longer to summon for Gorou, the newest 4-star coming to the game. Gorou has some incredible potential as a Geo support, and he may end up being one of the best-ever characters released in the game.

Fans of this Inazuman warrior should prepare to pair him with strong Geo characters like Noelle or Arataki Itto, as he can provide a ton of extra Defense for his team. Gorou's boosts to Geo damage are invaluable in a full Geo team, and players will definitely want to give him a try.

Genshin Impact: Why Gorou is such a good Geo support

Gorou has some incredible skills and passives that allow him to boost the potential of a Geo team and grant huge benefits to any Defense-focused carries. Gorou can also grant bonuses to Geo damage, making characters like Noelle and Arataki Itto perfect choices to pair with him.

It's no surprise that Gorou is set to release alongside Itto on the same banner, as the two are practically made to be used together.

Here are some of the reasons why Gorou is so capable in a Geo team:

1) His Defense buffs

Gorou's buffs to the Defense stat usually wouldn't be that powerful, but when it comes to the Geo Element, Defense is surprisingly valuable. Defense is converted into extra damage for a few characters in Genshin Impact, and two of Geo's strongest carries utilize it incredibly well.

Arataki Itto and Noelle can both transfer a ton of their Defense stat into damage when they use their Elemental Burst, and Gorou will increase their Defense by a ton thanks to his Elemental Skill and Burst. Gorou can also increase Albedo's Transient Blossom damage, making the alchemist an absolute powerhouse.

2) He boosts Geo Damage

Gorou also increases Geo damage with his Elemental Burst and Skill, which scales even more when more Geo members are in the party. This means that Gorou is invaluable in a mono-Geo team, as the more characters with the element in the party, the more damage they will do.

Gorou will likely not be very valuable outside of these Geo teams, but he is priceless when players are leaning into the powerful element.

3) He provides Geo Resonance

The Geo Resonance got buffed by a ton when Zhongli's first rerun occurred, and fans who haven't tried it will definitely want to test it out when Gorou arrives. This resonance will increase the damage output by shielded party members, which can destroy enemy resistances and take down foes easily.

Gorou works incredibly well with his fellow Geo characters, and his personal buffs will make any Geo team unstoppable.

Genshin Impact players will definitely want to give Gorou a try when he releases later this month, especially if they plan on building a Geo-focused team.

