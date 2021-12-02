5 best Genshin Impact weapons for DPS characters

Genshin Impact has a ton of different weapon options for players to choose from. Picking the right weapon can elevate a character to even greater power levels, and even change up their playstyle. For a Main DPS (Damage Per Second), the strongest weapon is essential to boost their power, and each weapon type has an array of options to choose from. Fans looking to increase the damage output of their teams will definitely want to give these weapons a try. With so many options to pick from, these weapons stand out as some of the best.

Genshin Impact: Best weapon choices for DPS carries

5) Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

DaPhoneDestroyer @Ph0neDestr0y3r I lost (prayer to the sacred winds) to the 50/50 of the weapon banner (not pity btw), but hey, knowledge is power, right?



Time to build Yanfei, I think I lost (prayer to the sacred winds) to the 50/50 of the weapon banner (not pity btw), but hey, knowledge is power, right?Time to build Yanfei, I think https://t.co/0xYEtoHy7S

Catalyst users have a lot of strong options to choose from, but the Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is the best all-round choice for almost every Catalyst user. Some fringe cases like Kokomi may make better use of the Everlasting Moonglow, but for every other character, the Sacred Winds provides way more benefits.

The passive that this weapon provides is incredible, as it boosts Elemental DMG by 8% every 4 seconds in combat, with a max of 4 stacks. As Catalyst users deal solely Elemental Damage, players will definitely want to get their hands on this powerful tome.

4) Mistsplitter Reforged

The Mistsplitter Reforged is an amazing choice for many of Genshin Impact's sword wielders, especially ones who focus on dealing Elemental Damage. This weapon's passive increases Elemental DMG Bonus by a massive amount and when paired with characters like Kamisato Ayaka and Keqing, it can boost their output tremendously.

It may be tricky to get all the passive stacks on this sword for some other 5-star characters, but the insane Crit DMG bonus and huge Base Attack stat more than makes up for it.

3) Wolf's Gravestone

The Wolf's Gravestone still remains the most powerful all around 5-star Claymore in Genshin Impact, providing a massive amount of ATK% for its wielder. Players can also gain even more ATK% by striking enemies below 30% HP, and this effect can even boost allies in the team, making this weapon useful on support characters as well as carries.

Some characters like Eula would prefer other weapons like the Song of Broken Pines, but for general use, the Wolf's Gravestone still shines bright.

2) Polar Star

haru @artbyharu i forgot to take a pic because i was so shocked but polar star came home too!!😭today is my luckiest day in genshin <33 i forgot to take a pic because i was so shocked but polar star came home too!!😭today is my luckiest day in genshin <33 https://t.co/9AaB8bIJR3

The battle for the best bow in Genshin Impact is a tough battle, since many of the 5-star bows have incredible passives. This fight goes to the Polar Star though, as its passive boosts ATK%, Elemental Skill DMG and Elemental Burst DMG.

This all-around buff can work on pretty much any Genshin Impact character, making it a great choice for any 5-star archer.

1) Staff of Homa

lottie ✿ @qiqizm omg look i am a staff of homa haver(real) omg look i am a staff of homa haver(real) https://t.co/GsrWHt8qm5

The Staff of Homa still remains at the top spot in Genshin Impact, as its passive is just unbeatable, along with its insane 60.3% Crit DMG boost. Players who use a polearm wielder as their main carry will see an increase to their damage with the Homa equipped, even if the character isn't tanky.

This spear works best with Hu Tao, but it can be used on Zhongli, Xiao, or any other spear user to great effect. Genshin Impact Fans definitely shouldn't pass up on the opportunity to grab the Staff of Homa.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Danyal Arabi