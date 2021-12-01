Genshin Impact Enkanomiya: Release date, map, upcoming monsters and more leaks

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have revealed the massive area of Enkanomiya coming in the new update. Enkanomiya looks to be one of the biggest additions to Genshin Impact so far, bringing new enemies, bosses, quests, and secrets to discover.

Fans will have to scour this huge area to find all of its treasures and fend off powerful new foes who will utilize unique attacks to take them down. For those who have long been awaiting a new look at Genshin Impact's lore, Enkanomiya looks like a great addition so far.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Enkanomiya's map, bosses and more

Enkanomiya is set to release in the Genshin Impact 2.4 update, which means it will likely arrive on 5 January 2021. This is when the update is expected to release, bringing new characters like Shenhe and Yun Jin to the game.

The update will also, of course, bring players to these new islands, likely through progressing the new story quest. Enkanomiya looks to have a ton of ground to cover, with lots of waypoints to unlock and quests to complete.

Enkanomiya's world bosses will provide a very unique challenge for players, as they'll need to take on two massive beasts at once. These enemies will utilize a variety of attacks and throw out powerful blasts before closing in with devastating melee strikes.

Players will definitely want to bring their strongest units to deal with these new foes.

New enemies in Enkanomiya

Smaller versions of these foes can also be encountered in the world, with Cryo, Electro, and Hydro elemental variants prowling the wilderness. These enemies will lock players' abilities away for a short time, making them very vulnerable.

Fans will need to approach these enemies with all new tactics, as utilizing skills won't be an option unless they are dealt with quickly.

There are also three new varieties of the tough to kill Specter enemy, with Pyro, Cryo, and Electro variants coming to the game. Genshin Impact has a lot of enemies with Elemental resistances, and these Specters are entirely immune to attacks from their own element.

Fans will need to adjust their teams accordingly to deal with these new threats.

Another enemy revealed for update 2.4 is the Pyro Abyss Herald, though he will likely be restricted to the Spiral Abyss like his brethren. This new Abyss Herald will likely have attacks with huge gouts of flames and bursts of devastating Pyro damage.

Still, he won't be nearly as hard to take down as his brothers, as Pyro shields can easily be doused with any Hydro character.

Genshin Impact 2.4 is packed full of content and fans will have a ton to explore once this update arrives.

