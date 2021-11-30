Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks reveal Enkanomiya Sigils, new Specters, and gameplay

Genshin Impact 2.4 is bringing a ton of new content, including the huge new area of Enkanomiya. Enkanomiya is an upcoming addition to Inazuma that will bring a massive new area to explore. With the addition of Enkanomiya, players can look forward to new enemies, bosses, and other challenges to take down.

There will also be treasures to unlock and sigils to collect, with great rewards for dedicated adventurers. Fans won't want to miss out on this huge new expansion, and it will likely be the focus of the next story in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Enkanomiya details revealed

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have revealed a lot about the new area of Enkanomiya, and it looks to be pretty huge. There are several different islands for players to explore, along with tons of waypoints to unlock and discover. These islands will likely have treasure hidden in every corner, with powerful enemies guarding the best rewards. The puzzles on these islands may be difficult as well, as Genshin Impact ramps up the difficulty with each patch.

Some enemies from the new area have been revealed as well:

These new mobs will disable players' abilities and deal tons of damage, making them difficult to take down. Fans with teams that have powerful Normal Attacks will be able to face these new enemies easily, but those who rely on their Skills may need to shift their tactics.

New Specters will also be arriving, with the Electro, Pyro, and Cryo Specter finally appearing. These tanky balloon-like enemies pack a surprising punch and can take down an unsuspecting player with their powerful attacks. Still, taking these foes down is simply a matter of utilizing the right elements, and the proper team can make quick work of them.

ArchonDendroComeHome @__kupukupu__ (Genshin Leaks Spoiler)

Hydra BOSS and another spot from enkanomiya (Genshin Leaks Spoiler)Hydra BOSS and another spot from enkanomiya https://t.co/CFeCvXxanK

Enkanomiya will have a ton of powerful foes, with bosses like this massive Hydra likely appearing during cinematic quests. Fans can look forward to a dark story once this update arrives, and a lot of questions about Genshin Impact's world will be answered by the dive into these depths.

Enkanomiya will also have a set of unique sigils that can be used to unlock seals around the islands. These will likely play a bigger role once the update releases, though fans have been speculating that they will be utilized in an in-game shop similar to previous sigils. Collecting these will probably be a good idea, so players should keep an eye out.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Genshin Impact 2.4 will be a huge update, and Enkanomiya promises to be a unique experience for Genshin Impact players to explore.

Edited by R. Elahi