How to use elemental sight in Genshin Impact (PS4, PC, Mobile)

Genshin Impact's Elemental Sight is a powerful ability that players can use to learn a ton about the world. It is also a huge part of tons of different quests, with the skill being used to locate footprints, track monsters, and find hidden objects.

Knowing how to use Elemental Sight will make these quests a lot easier, and can even help players discover secrets hidden in plain sight. Elemental Sight is available for players on PC, Mobile, and Console, and is easily accessible as long as the right input is known.

Genshin Impact: How to activate Elemental Sight

Elemental Sight has a ton of different uses in Genshin Impact, and players can utilize it whenever they are in the overworld to solve puzzles and learn about the world.

Elemental Sight will allow gamers to find out what enemies they are facing, what elements they may be dealing with, locate hidden items and more. Elemental Sight is only a button press away, and players can activate it on their platform of choice through these methods:

Using Elemental Sight on PC:

Elemental Sight on PC can be activated through either holding down the Middle Mouse Button, or by clicking the small icon next to the minimap. To click this button, players will need to hold down the Alt button on their keyboard to bring up their mouse cursor.

Then, all they'll need to do is click the button to scan their surroundings. Once Elemental Sight is activated, it will last for a short while, giving fans the opportunity to scan their surroundings, and they can activate it again as soon as it ends.

Using Elemental Sight on Mobile:

Mobile players can take advantage of Elemental Sight by tapping the small eye icon next to their minimaps. This will grant them an easy peek at their surroundings, and they can press it again whenever they need another view.

Using Elemental Sight on Console:

Using Elemental Sight on the Playstation line of consoles is a bit more involved, and players will need to pull up their shortcut menu by pressing L1. Then, to access Elemental Sight they'll need to prerss left on the D-Pad, which will activate the vision and allow them to scan their surroundings easily.

Genshin Impact's Elemental Sight is a crucial feature and knowing how to use it will make the game a lot easier.

