Genshin Impact 2.4 to bring Windtrace event: Contested zones leaked

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have revealed the return of the Windtrace minigame event with new maps. Fans have been waiting for the return of this fun mode ever since it debuted back in update 1.5.

Thanks to these leaks, the new contested zones have been revealed. Players can get ready to hide and hunt down their friends in advance. They can find out all about the returning Windtrace mode here, along with images of the new contested zones.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: New zones for Windtrace revealed

Windtrace looks set to return in Genshin Impact 2.4, bringing the fun event to Inazuma and beyond. Fans will be able to experience some returning zones like Qingce Village's farmlands, while exploring new areas like Ritou and Inazuma's grasslands.

It's likely that new twists will also arrive in this comeback, such as new powers and traits for the seekers and hiders.

Windtrace has remained one of the most enjoyable minigames in Genshin Impact's history, with fans celebrating its return on social media. It is a pretty simple game mode where players take on the role of hunters and hiders, as the latter transform and take advantage of trickery to avoid being caught.

The hunters have some unique abilities of their own as they use powerful techniques to reveal the hiders.

Many are looking to take advantage of mechanics such as Mona's sprint to hide in small areas. Meanwhile, other players use fast and tall characters like Kaeya to track down hiders quickly.

The Windtrace meta developed significantly during Genshin Impact's original run, and thanks to the addition of many more characters, it's likely that fans will have all new techniques and tactics. Genshin Impact's varied minigames are some of the best parts of any update, and Windtrace still has a ton of fans.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have revealed the return of Windtrace, and fans can look forward to it coming next year. The update will arrive on 5 January 2021, and players will likely learn more about it as more leaks are revealed.

