Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks confirm Ganyu and Xiao rerun in Lantern Rite

Genshin Impact 2.4 is bringing a ton of reruns, including the return of Lantern Rite. This Lantern Rite event looks to feature a Ganyu and Xiao rerun, making it the first return for these characters.

Ganyu remains one of the most powerful characters in the game, while Xiao stands alone as the strongest Anemo main DPS. These characters both have a large following in the community, and fans will definitely be happy to wish for them again.

Genshin Impact 2.4 isn't too far away, and players can find out more here.

Alongside Shenhe and Yunjin, it appears that Ganyu and Xiao will also be making their return to the featured banner in this update. Genshin Impact 2.4 looks to be Liyue focused, with all four featured characters coming from the land of Geo.

Xiao and Ganyu have both made plenty of appearances during the game's story, and it's been a while since they've been available. Players will definitely want to pick up either of these two powerful 5-stars when Genshin Impact 2.4 releases.

SaveYourPrimos (185/225 for Mistsplitter) @SaveYourPrimos [Datamined] Lantern Rite Banner image, courtesy of WFP + Wepko.



This could be used as evidence to support a possible double-rerun banner in the second half of 2.4. Ganyu + Xiao is likely, but as with all rerun predictions, subject to change and NOT 100% confirmed. [Datamined] Lantern Rite Banner image, courtesy of WFP + Wepko.This could be used as evidence to support a possible double-rerun banner in the second half of 2.4. Ganyu + Xiao is likely, but as with all rerun predictions, subject to change and NOT 100% confirmed. https://t.co/8aHX28c2f1

Ganyu still tops the charts when it comes to dealing AOE damage, as her powerful charged attacks devastate the enemy alongside her amazing Elemental Burst. She can perform a number of roles and fits into some amazing team compositions.

Xiao on the other hand is a main DPS who deals incredible amounts of Anemo damage but doesn't synergize well with other characters. He can be an amazing main carry, and players who want to try something new should definitely give him a try.

Lantern Rite has been one of Genshin Impact's most generous events, granting players tons of Primogems. This means that it's likely that fans will be able to pick up either Xiao or Ganyu if they save up, as they'll get lots of extra wishes. Ganyu and Xiao are both amazing additions to a team, and they can make clearing tough content a lot easier.

Genshin Impact 2.4 looks to be an amazing update with lots of content, and fans will definitely want to get as many wishes as they can for Xiao and Ganyu. These two powerful 5-stars will provide a ton of value, and players won't want to miss out.

