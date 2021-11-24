How long does the Genshin Impact maintenance last?

Genshin Impact 2.3 has begun its maintenance and players will have to wait a short while before they can play the game again. Once the maintenance is complete, fans can log back in to start the new update.

This update is bringing new quests and new events. It will also have Eula and Albedo featuring in rerun banners. Genshin Impact regularly has maintenance for updates. Having said that, most players are probably used to this scheduled downtime.

But rookies may be wondering how long this maintenance will last.

Genshin Impact: Usual maintenance time revealed

vy🍒 @hut9o @GenshinImpact OHHH IT’S THE IN-GAME REGISTRATION AND PAYMENT FEATURES YALL 😭😭😭 THE MAINTENANCE WILL BE STILL TAKE 5 HOURS 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 @GenshinImpact OHHH IT’S THE IN-GAME REGISTRATION AND PAYMENT FEATURES YALL 😭😭😭 THE MAINTENANCE WILL BE STILL TAKE 5 HOURS 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/YWXbV380S9

Genshin Impact maintenance generally lasts around five hours. This is only an estimate, as sometimes they persist for a shorter time. Players will receive 300 Primogems for the downtime, and if it lasts longer than five hours, they may even receive more.

The last few updates have been completed in shorter than five hours, but players should be ready for a wait. Resin does accumulate during that time, so more content can be completed immediately once fans can hop back in.

Zeniet @Zeniiet 5-hour maintenance

x600 Primogems when server is up 5-hour maintenancex600 Primogems when server is up

This maintenance usually allows the game to undergo some significant changes, like banner updates and character additions. These updates also come with bugfixes, which also bring some extra Primogems as a reward.

Fans can look forward to some changes that affect characters. A list of patch notes can also be found on the official website.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail… Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.View the full notice here >>> Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.View the full notice here >>>genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail… https://t.co/C9pV60S92o

These patch notes break down the new additions coming in the next update, along with some bugfixes and other changes. Fans should definitely check the full notes to help prepare for the Genshin Impact 2.3 update.

The game usually follows the same schedule for every update, so it's pretty easy to predict when the next one will arrive. The 2.3 update will definitely keep fans occupied until 2.4, which is expected to bring new characters including Yun Jin and Shenhe to the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Genshin Impact's maintenance is a regular occurrence and fans should learn the schedule for these downtimes to help prepare for new updates.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul