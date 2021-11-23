Genshin Impact Yun Jin: Expected release date, weapon type, element, and background

Genshin Impact's Twitter account revealed two new characters today, and fans finally have their first official look at Yun Jin. This character was originally leaked a long time ago, and was recently teased during an event cutscene.

However, some players may be surprised to see that Yun Jin is Geo, as her previous appearance seemed to have a differently colored Vision. Still, many who were waiting for Yun Jin to finally arrive will definitely be glad to see her. It seems like Genshin Impact 2.4 will be bringing players back to Liyue for a new adventure, and Yun Jin will likely join the team.

Genshin Impact 2.4 update: Yun Jin details revealed

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe



She is the director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe and is also a famous figure in Liyue Harbor's opera scene.



#GenshinImpact

Yun Jin ‧ Stage Lucida
Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe

She is the director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe and is also a famous figure in Liyue Harbor's opera scene.

Yun Jin is Genshin Impact's latest Geo character following Arataki Itto's release during update 2.4. It appears that Yun Jin will wield a polearm, and though her star rating is still unknown, it's likely that she will be a four-star character.

Yun Jin has been subject to several leaks in the past, and fans may remember her model being revealed very early into Genshin Impact's lifespan. According to Yun Jin's current information, she will utilize the Geo element, making her Liyue's second Geo user.

sage ☾ anemo supremacy @xiaetherx // GENSHIN LEAKS



NEW LIYUE POLEARM CHARACTER AND YUNJIN IN A CUTSCENE + HER ELEMENT IS ANEMO?? OMGOMGOMG // GENSHIN LEAKS

Previously, many believed that Yun Jin's element had changed due to her appearance in a cutscene where her Vision appeared to be blue. However, it seems like this may have been an oversight, as Yun Jin will be utilizing Geo when she releases in update 2.4.

Yun Jin's background

Yun Jin plays the role of an Opera director, and is a famous figure in Liyue due to her skill and poise. Many places would love to have Yun Jin perform for their customers as she is a stellar performer and her skill is second to none. She has become quite a star, and it will be interesting to see how the Traveler will interact with her during the next part of the story.

Hopefully Yun Jin will play a role in the upcoming content, be it through a character hangout or the main quest. Yun Jin will appear during Genshin Impact's 2.4 update, though her banner position is still unknown.

Fans of Yun Jin will definitely be glad to finally see her make her official debut in Genshin Impact. Players will definitely learn more about Yun Jin before her release in update 2.4.

