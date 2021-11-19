Genshin Impact KFC glider release date and event duration announced

Genshin Impact fans have long awaited the release of the KFC glider, though the way they can get their hands on it may be disappointing. This glider was originally revealed long ago during an early update of Genshin Impact, and was a tie-in to KFC, a well-known chicken restaurant.

Players in China were able to attain these wings through a special promotion, but the wings weren't released outside of the country until now. Finally, players will have a chance to get their hands on these red and white wings through the Adventurer's Guild on Twitch.

Genshin Impact rewards: Adventurer's Guild on Twitch revealed

Zeniet @Zeniiet KFC Glider is locked behind a paywall by subscribing to Twitch streamers

- Being gifted by someone doesn't count

- Past subscriptions don't count

- You must sub on the weeks of the event

- Have to sub two month tier 1

- Twitch Prime doesn't count as a sub KFC Glider is locked behind a paywall by subscribing to Twitch streamers- Being gifted by someone doesn't count- Past subscriptions don't count- You must sub on the weeks of the event- Have to sub two month tier 1- Twitch Prime doesn't count as a sub

Acquiring the KFC glider will now require players to subscribe to Twitch streamers, effectively locking the glider behind a paywall. Players will need to subscribe to these affiliated streamers during the event, with at least a two month tier one sub. This will cost players ten dollars, and will reward them with the coveted wings. Many fans are disappointed by this reveal, as they were promised the wings long ago and expected them to be free.

Players who have been awaiting these wings have been voicing their displeasure with the new event on social media. This is not the first time an exclusive item has been locked behind a paywall, but many are upset that they were promised this glider long ago. Still, for those who want to grab the KFC glider, they can follow these guidelines:

The event will last from November 25, 1:00 am to December 8, 11:59 pm (UTC+8), and players will need to have their Twitch and Mihoyo accounts linked. They will be able to find a list of participating streamers at the link above when the event begins on November 24, and they can obtain the items by purchasing two months of a tier one subscription. They will receive the Wings of Feasting, 30,000 Mora, Jade Parcels, 2 Tonkotsu Ramen, and 2 Sauteed Matsutake. Only players who are Adventure Rank 10 or above can take advantage of these rewards.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Genshin Impact fans can finally get the KFC glider after a long wait, but it seems like they'll need to spend some extra money to get it. Still, the Wings of Feasting complements certain characters quite well, and many fans will likely want to grab them when the event begins later this month.

Edited by Siddharth Satish