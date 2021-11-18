Poetry Exchange in Genshin Impact: Secret achievement, how to complete, and more

Genshin Impact is full of quests that players can do every day, known as Daily Commissions. The Poetry Exchange quest is one of these commissions that will randomly appear in the Mondstadt Region. During this quest, players will need to interpret and conduct a dialogue with three Hilichurls.

This is all to help out Ella Musk, a researcher trying to further communication between humans and these monsters. Fans can learn a ton about the Hilichurlian language and even exchange a poem with these guys. This commission even has a secret achievement that players can learn about here.

Genshin Impact: How to get the secret achievement in Poetry Exchange

To receive the Poetry Exchange commission, Genshin Impact players will need to have completed the Language Exchange one first. The Poetry Exchange commission will task players with talking to Ella Musk and learning about her new plan to communicate with Hilichurls.

Fans will then receive some draft lines of Hilichurlian Poetry, giving them the chance to communicate with three nearby Hilichurls. Here's how players can complete this commission:

1) Talk to Ella Musk

Ella Musk is a researcher, found in several Mondstadt commissions, who usually briefs the player on a new task involving Hilichurls. These commissions all usually take a short time to complete, and once they've been done once, players will be able to speed through them easily.

After talking to Ella Musk during this commission, you will receive the Draft Lines of Hilichurlian Poetry. This will outline some positive and negative statements, and you must make sure you remember the positive ones.

2) Approach the Hilichurl

Three Hilichurls will be found sitting idly near a hut in Starfell Valley near Ella Musk. Players can walk up to them without caution, as they will usually not attack. Once you are close enough, you can accept the prompt to begin exchanging poetry. This is the final stage before the real test of this commission, so Genshin Impact players should make sure they are confident in their Hilichurlian.

Recite Poetry to the Hilichurl

This is the most important stage of the commission, as this is where Genshin Impact players can get the achievement "Yo dala?". Fans will need to enter the correct dialogue choices to keep from angering the Hilichurls.

Here are the correct options:

Celi dada, Mimi nunu

Muhe ye

Ye dada!

Any other option will result in the Hilichurls becoming angered and fans will need to take them down. They will still receive the rewards either way, but the achievement will not be gained.

This achievement is part of a highly prized namecard that many fans have been trying to get since the game was released, so players should be sure to get the Poetry Exchange commission done right. Genshin Impact's commissions are widely varied, and this one is definitely unique.

Edited by R. Elahi