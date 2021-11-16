Genshin Impact 2.3 release date and maintenance break time

Genshin Impact 2.3 is releasing soon, and fans will be able to enjoy tons of new content and two new characters. With the return of Albedo and Eula alongside some powerful new weapons, fans will definitely have a lot to enjoy.

The update is just around the corner, and fans may be wondering how long the maintenance will take to release. Following the regular schedule that Genshin Impact has had so far, these times can be calculated to give players a better idea of when they can expect the 2.3 update. Here's what's known so far.

Genshin Impact 2.3 update details: Downtime and release timeframe

The Genshin Impact 2.3 update will be arriving on the 24 November, meaning players won't have to wait much longer. This update will bring Albedo and Eula back to the banner, and introduce a new banner type for fans to wish on.

This also marks a return to the frosty mountain in Mondstadt, Dragonspine. This area hasn't been explored in quite a while, and players will get the chance to reunite with Albedo for a new journey.

During the second half of this update, players will also be able to get their hands on Arataki Itto for the first time. Gorou will also be appearing alongside him, making this an amazing update for the Geo element.

Players who have been waiting for a powerful Geo main carry will definitely want to grab Arataki Itto when he releases during Genshin Impact 2.3. This update will also add some amazing artifacts and weapons that boost Geo and Defense focused characters even further.

Update release time

This maintenance will begin at around 5:00 pm EST in America and 6:00 am CST for those in the Asian region. Fans around the world will definitely want to get into this update as fast as possible, so calculating the time that the maintenance will last is definitely useful information.

According to the usual schedule of Genshin Impact updates, players can expect a five hour downtime for maintenance, meaning fans will be able to play at around 10:00 pm EST and 11:00 am CST.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Genshin Impact 2.3 will definitely be an interesting update that looks to shake up the meta, and fans will want to try out all of the new additions and characters when it releases.

Edited by Siddharth Satish