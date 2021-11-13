Genshin Impact 2.3 brings new bosses, Artifact domain and new weapons

Genshin Impact 2.3's livestream has shown off a ton of new content coming in the next update. Fans can look forward to new bosses to take down along with some powerful new equipment. The artifacts coming in the 2.3 update fit some of the new characters perfectly, and these weapons are excellent choices as well.

Fans will want to give these new sets to characters like Arataki Itto and Gorou. Players can learn about these upcoming additions here, along with some early information on the powerful new bosses.

Genshin Impact 2.3: The Golden Wolflord, powerful weapons and more

kyo @ayakatheist the feminine urge to tame the golden wolflord and ride it like a horse the feminine urge to tame the golden wolflord and ride it like a horse https://t.co/3IYI5ou7kW

The Golden Wolflord

The Golden Wolflord is a new boss coming in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update that will drop items needed to ascend Arataki Itto. This powerful foe will fly high above the players and will attack with a variety of devastating AOE strikes.

Players will need to manage their healing well, as the boss will inflict the corrosion status similar to lesser wolf enemies. Taking down this giant boss will require players to work their distance well, and bringing a powerful ranged character can help a lot.

However, the boss will enter a state of paralysis after its strongest attack for those who don't have a solid ranged option. During this phase, players have the chance to deal some damage with their melee attackers.

Fell Whopperflower

Another new boss coming to Genshin Impact 2.3 is the Fell Whopperflower. The boss is expected to be a part of Albedo's event and will likely be a large part of the questline.

The giant foe looks to utilize both Cryo and a dangerous new set of attacks. Players will probably need a solid team to take down this massive whopperflower. They'll be able to challenge it when the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event arrives in 2.3.

New artifact domain and weapons

𝗫𝗜𝗔𝗢: LEAK 𝙔𝘼𝙆𝙎𝙃𝘼 @GardienXiao // Genshin Leaks



Location of the New Artifact Domain

(SEIRAI ISLAND) // Genshin Leaks Location of the New Artifact Domain (SEIRAI ISLAND) https://t.co/FMABGnAMBH

The new Artifact domain that will drop both the Ocean-Hued Clam set and the Husk of Opulent Dream can be found on Seirai Island. Genshin Impact players will likely need to complete the island's main quest to unlock access to it.

However, these artifacts will be worth it, especially for players planning on summoning for Itto or Gorou. Those with Kokomi will also want to grab the Ocean-Hued Clam set as it seems likely to be her best in the slot set.

Redhorn Stonethresher

Zeniet @Zeniiet

New artifacts that are perfect for Geo characters and Healers

#原神 #GenshinImpact Itto BiS weapon featured in a weapon bannerNew artifacts that are perfect for Geo characters and Healers Itto BiS weapon featured in a weapon bannerNew artifacts that are perfect for Geo characters and Healers#原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/OE2FZTsrQC

Redhorn Stonethresher is an incredible new 5-star Claymore for defense-focused characters like Itto and Noelle. Players who utilize those two characters won't want to miss out on this weapon featured in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Another powerful weapon arriving in this update is the Cinnabar Spindle. This weapon will be received free from the new Dragonspine event and is best suited for Albedo. This 4-star sword provides him with a ton of Defense and can increase his Elemental Skill by a ton.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Genshin Impact 2.3 is bringing a lot of new content for players to experience, and they can look forward to it when it releases on November 24th.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha