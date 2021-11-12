Genshin Impact to introduce a new area named Enkanomiya before Chasm, as per leaks

Genshin Impact leaks seem to be pointing to future updates introducing a new area named Enkanomiya. Previously, it was believed that the Chasm would be Genshin's newest addition, coming in the 2.4 update on January 5. However, new information seems to state that a new addition to Inazuma will come first. Enkanomiya was teased during the Watatsumi Island storyline with a quest leading up to it.

Players who are interested in the watery depths of this new area will definitely want to prepare for its addition. Fans can learn about these new leaks here.

Genshin Impact leaks: Enkanomiya may be coming in a future update

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Jokes aside, previously thought the new area to be Chasm but it should actually be Enkanomiya Jokes aside, previously thought the new area to be Chasm but it should actually be Enkanomiya

According to a new leak from reputable source UBatcha, it appears that the Chasm may yet again be put on hold. For fans who were excited to finally explore this mysterious region of Liyue, this may be a disappointment. However, it seems like the Chasm will be replaced with Enkanomiya, a new area to explore in Inazuma.

Enkanomiya is located near Sangonomiya Shrine and is a massive underwater area that holds deep significance to the people of Watatsumi Island. It's even rumored that the residents of the island emerged from the pool long ago. Players can see the massive entrance to Enkanomiya below the shrine, and even swim around in it.

✦ Daniele - Fontaine Pen @reeveDTHRND will do my first set of pulls for Kokomi while diving towards Enkanomiya tomorrow! will do my first set of pulls for Kokomi while diving towards Enkanomiya tomorrow! https://t.co/mM3drLtqVu

Enkanomiya has the potential to be a massive area to explore, and fans of Watatsumi Island will definitely want to discover its secrets. There's a lot of lore surrounding this area, with quests on the island relating to its entry. It does make sense that players would head to Enkanomiya before the Chasm, as Genshin Impact has yet to make any significant developments towards the Chasm. Enkanomiya, on the other hand, is still pretty fresh in some player's minds, as the Inazuma storyline has only just ended.

When will Enkanomiya release?

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 UBatcha @Ubatcha1 I can vouch for the same info that 2.4 will bring Yunjin with no news on Shenhe's release (from my info), I can also add that 2.4 should also bring a new area - Likely to be the Chasm. twitter.com/Tangzhu_Tz/sta… I can vouch for the same info that 2.4 will bring Yunjin with no news on Shenhe's release (from my info), I can also add that 2.4 should also bring a new area - Likely to be the Chasm. twitter.com/Tangzhu_Tz/sta… huh I didn’t know chasm was underwater and in Inazuma now... twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… huh I didn’t know chasm was underwater and in Inazuma now... twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

It appears that Enkanomiya will be releasing in place of the Chasm in update 2.4 on January 5, meaning fans will need to wait a few months to explore this area. With update 2.3 just around the corner, Genshin Impact players have a lot of content to get through first. Enkanomiya will definitely be an interesting area full of lore for fans to discover.

Genshin Impact leaks continue to reveal new content coming to the game, and fans should remember that everything is always subject to change. Still, for now it seems like Enkanomiya will be coming in update 2.4 on 5 January 2022.

