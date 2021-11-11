Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: New dog companion furniture added to Teapot realm

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed a new companion coming to the Serenitea Pot. This mighty warrior will be a cute addition to any player's home, and fans will definitely want to adopt Kageroumaru.

This Inazuman dog comes equipped with his very own weaponry and gear. He will stand guard faithfully at player's Teapots, protecting them from invaders. Fans can even engage him in sparring duels where he will parry their attacks, though he can't block everything.

This cute dog will be a great new feature that players can access in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Genshin Impact 2.3: Kageroumaru revealed

Yukikami @Yukikami_Kris

Showcase of a new animal furniture called

[Kageroumaru]

Obtained from "Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog" event reward



HD:



(Location is for showcase purpose only)



⁕ STC

Kageroumaru is an upcoming animal furnishing that players will be able to use in their Teapots during Genshin Impact 2.3. Unlike other animal furnishings, it seems like Kageroumaru will have some deeper interactions with the player.

He will be a faithful watchdog that protects the teapot from invaders with his trusty sword. While there aren't any real threats to the safety of the Serenitea Pot, he certainly looks like he will do a good job.

Yukikami @Yukikami_Kris Kageroumaru stands idly and follows you around when nearby. If you move too far, it will go back to where you placed it. Upon attacking it, it will attempt to parry your attacks (be careful, not always!) Kageroumaru stands idly and follows you around when nearby. If you move too far, it will go back to where you placed it. Upon attacking it, it will attempt to parry your attacks (be careful, not always!)

Kageroumaru will defend the area that he is placed in, though he will follow players when they get too close. If they move too far from his area, he will return there to set up watch. Kageroumaru will also have a unique interaction when attacked. He will sometimes block the attack with his sword, deflecting it to the side.

Sometimes he will dodge backwards and prepare for a powerful slash, while other times he will simply bark. Kageroumaru is definitely one of the most in-depth animal furnishings in Genshin so far.

How to get Kageroumaru:

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



For clarification, Kageroumaru (影狼丸) is an Animal furnishing reward from the event Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog. It is not a "pet" that follows you around like the Mini Seelies or Endora.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia twitter.com/genshinBLANK/s… BLANK @genshinBLANK



STC

Kageroumaru will be an event reward from an upcoming quest known as 'Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog'. This quest will likely introduce the backstory of this canine swordsman, giving players context for his strength.

After this quest is complete, fans will be able to use Kageroumaru in their own teapot. This will likely be the final quest in the upcoming event, so fans will definitely want to make sure they complete it in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Genshin Impact 2.3 is showing off tons of interesting new content, and Kageroumaru is definitely a cool new animal furnishing for fans to acquire. Players won't want to miss out on him when the Bantan Sango Case Files event begins in update 2.3.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan