Will Yunjin be a 4-star character in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact leaks continue to reveal information about upcoming characters, including some news on Yunjin's rarity. Many fans have been waiting a while for more information about this character, as she was originally leaked long ago.

Yunjin continued to remain unreleased for an entire year, but leaks are finally indicating that she may be revealed soon. Players may be able to see some official information on Yunjin prior to update 2.4.

For now, though, leaks have revealed information about her rarity and more.

Genshin Impact leaks: Yunjin's rarity revealed

meIIy👹 @miiscara genshin leaks

-



AAAAHAUSISWJSJ ITS CONFIRMED!!!! YUNJIN WILL BE PLAYABLE IN 2.4 !!!!!!!!!.&/82&;€,&&:! YUNJIN NATION HOW YOU FEELING genshin leaks-AAAAHAUSISWJSJ ITS CONFIRMED!!!! YUNJIN WILL BE PLAYABLE IN 2.4 !!!!!!!!!.&/82&;€,&&:! YUNJIN NATION HOW YOU FEELING https://t.co/JhAXZq5PtF

According to some reliable Genshin Impact leakers, it seems that Yunjin will be a 4-star character when she releases. Yunjin has received many changes during the game's beta, though her design seems to have remained the same.

Her vision appeared to be glowing in a blueish color during her single official appearance, which was a surprise. Many players expected Yunjin to be a Geo character, but it appears that her element may have changed during development. Still, the data points to her being a 4-star character, according to current leaks.

daily shenhe @shenhedailys EVEN THOUGH this post is about yunjin, i think it’s safe to assume shenhe is a 5 star? i was thinking that 2.4 might be a liyue rerun + shenhe and yunjin can be with shenhe? obviously we don’t know for sure when beta starts but shenhe 5 star real please🙏 EVEN THOUGH this post is about yunjin, i think it’s safe to assume shenhe is a 5 star? i was thinking that 2.4 might be a liyue rerun + shenhe and yunjin can be with shenhe? obviously we don’t know for sure when beta starts but shenhe 5 star real please🙏 https://t.co/PYrYTXtspw

This information has been agreed upon by multiple leakers, though things can always change before release. Some characters have had their rarities changed before, though an upgrade to 5-star is unlikely.

With Yunjin's release expected in update 2.4, chances are that the finishing touches on her kit are being put on. She will likely see an official reveal during the Genshin Impact 2.3 update through a Twitter post.

Fans can look forward to that reveal if it arrives, as it will answer many of the lingering questions.

🎤🎀 ᐠ( ᐛ )ᐟ🥀🧜‍♀️ @HeShengHX Genshin as a fandom doesn't talk about Yunjin enough and I want to scream LOOK AT HER Genshin as a fandom doesn't talk about Yunjin enough and I want to scream LOOK AT HER https://t.co/GgGzAtT4bk

Tons of players are waiting for Yunjin's release, and as it draws closer, more leaks will be revealed about her abilities. Genshin Impact 2.3 is just around the corner and Yunjin should be arriving in the next update.

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the expected rarity of Yunjin, but fans should remember that anything can change during the beta. Players should keep an eye out for any official information on Yunjin before she releases later next year.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul