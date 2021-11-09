Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Fake Shenhe renders surface after she's confirmed to be in development

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have revealed that Shenhe may finally be making her way to the game. Some players are taking advantage of the news by creating renders, and others may be misled by these images. There is yet to be an official render of Shenhe, and players should be wary of any current leaks. Many of these renders are currently unconfirmed and may not be real leaks. Fans can see some of these unofficial images here, so that they aren't fooled. When confirmed Shenhe leaks are revealed, players can definitely find them here.

Genshin Impact 2.4: Players creating fake Shenhe renders

staff of homa hater @thundersoother the fake shenhe leak making a come back 😭 someone release this lady from the banner jail already… the fake shenhe leak making a come back 😭 someone release this lady from the banner jail already… https://t.co/KMGbFSr4JU

Both of the leaks that are currently circulating around the Genshin Impact community are not real. These are fan made renders based on the originally leaked Shenhe model. Players who are spreading them around should be aware that they are simply what people expect Shenhe to look like.

The community has yet to see what Shenhe will really look like, as her design may have changed quite a bit. Kokomi's original design was pretty different from the one that was revealed during the game's Inazuma chapter. While Shenhe looks to retain her name from the datamined files, her appearance may have changed a lot.

xiona @zhonglipolearm

so apparently there is going to be a new character in 2.4 called Shenli/Shenhe #GenshinImapct #leaks #genshinleak #genshinleaks #原神 GENSHIN LEAKS!so apparently there is going to be a new character in 2.4 called Shenli/Shenhe #genshintwt GENSHIN LEAKS! so apparently there is going to be a new character in 2.4 called Shenli/Shenhe #genshintwt #GenshinImapct #leaks #genshinleak #genshinleaks #原神 https://t.co/bBlPxCm5OK

Fans should also be aware that the art that has been spread around is fan made as well. This purported Shenhe art was based on an edit of Ganyu and Rosaria's art, with fanart drawn over it. Players can see this for themselves if they look at the art for Ganyu and Rosaria, as the resemblance is uncanny.

Unfortunately, it seems like fans will just need to wait longer for real leaks of Shenhe. With Genshin Impact 2.4 coming in only a few months, leaks should be arriving pretty soon. For now, the leaks being spread around are unreliable.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have yet to begin releasing visuals, and players should be aware that most leaks are fan made. Real information regarding Shenhe will likely begin to release in the coming months.

