Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: New Artifact sets and suitable characters for them

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed two new artifact sets that will provide some amazing bonuses. These sets can work incredibly well with certain characters, thanks to their unique passives. Characters like Kokomi and Arataki Itto will surely want to equip these new items.

Fans will need to spend some resin to grab these new artifacts as they aren't worth passing up. The Husk of Opulent Dreams and the Ocean-Hued Clam artifact sets will be releasing in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Players can find out more about their set bonuses and ideal characters here.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks reveal best characters to use with the upcoming artifact sets

Location of the New Artifact Domain

There are two new sets coming in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update, and fans will likely want to grab at least one of them. These artifact sets will become available from a new domain on Seirai Island, which players will need to unlock.

Players can acquire the Husk of Opulent Dreams set and the Ocean-Hued Clam set from this domain. These two artifact sets are suitable for only a few characters, but they are incredibly powerful on them.

Here's what the Husk of Opulent Dreams can do:

Husk of Opulent Dreams: 2-PC: Provides a 30% Defense boost. 4-PC: While on the field, dealing Geo DMG will grant 6% Defense and 6% Geo DMG every 0.3 seconds up to a maximum of 4 stacks. While off the field, a stack is gained every 3 seconds. These stacks will decrease once every six seconds.

This set is incredible for Geo characters who rely on their Defense like Albedo, Noelle, Gorou, and Arataki Itto. This will likely be the best in slot choice for all three of these powerful Geo users. It increases their most valuable stats, and provides them with some extra Geo DMG on top. It even works well with Albedo, as the stacks can be gained even while he is off the field.

Genshin Impact players who plan on using a Geo-centric team will want to pick this set up.

Ocean Hued-Clam set revealed:

The Ocean-Hued Clam set will also be arriving in Genshin Impact 2.3, though this set fits fewer characters than its counterpart. This set is mostly meant to complement healers, so it is almost certainly going to be Kokomi's best in slot. This set has some incredible bonuses for healers, and can allow Kokomi to deal even more damage.

Fans who have utilized Kokomi on their teams so far will definitely want to check out this set bonus:

Ocean-Hued Clam: 2-PC: Provides a +15% boost to Healing Bonus. 4pc: Healing teammates will create a Sea Dyed Foam. The Sea Dyed Foam will accumulate healing, including overhealing as nearby characters receive healing. The Sea-Dyed Foam bursts after 3 seconds, dealing 90% of the accumulated healing to enemies.

This set will allow players to benefit from Kokomi's incredible healing by allowing them to deal massive damage to foes.

The Sea Dyed Foam will accumulate tons of healing inside of it and can burst for up to 30,000 damage. Players who use Kokomi or other dedicated healing characters won't want to miss out on this set.

Genshin Impact's newest sets provide some very particular bonuses that can be incredible for specific teams. Players will definitely want to give them a try when the update releases.

