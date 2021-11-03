Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: First look at Itto's stack indicator leaked

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed Arataki Itto's stack indicator, giving players a chance to see how his unique stacking passive will look. This footage comes from the game's beta, so the visuals are still up for change, but they look very smooth and show off Itto's true Oni strength.

Itto's stacks will allow him to let loose some incredibly powerful Charged Attacks. They will decimate his foes as he has some insanely high modifiers when utilizing his special attack string.

Genshin Impact gamers will need to make sure they're keeping track of his stacks to take full advantage of his destructive capabilities.

New Arataki Itto stack visuals revealed in Genshin Impact 2.3 leak

Thanks to a new Genshin Impact 2.3 leak, fans can get an early look at Arataki Itto's unique Superlative Superstrength stacks. These stacks will allow the character to take advantage of his special charged attack string known as the Arataki Kesagiri.

This is a multi-hit combo that will consume stacks until players run out, releasing a massive blow as a finisher. Itto has several ways to gain these stacks, including hitting his second and fourth Normal Attack and utilizing his Elemental Skill, as seen in the video.

Itto's Elemental Skill will allow him to summon a helper from his gang, known as Ushi. This tiny bull will deal Geo DMG to his opponents upon hit, granting Itto a single stack of Superlative Superstrength.

Ushi will remain on the field, taunting enemies and granting Itto stacks when he takes damage until Ushi runs out of HP. He will then flee the field and give one final stack.

Ushi is also considered a Geo construct, meaning he will resonate with Zhongli's pillar, making him a great addition to a Geo team in Genshin Impact.

Itto's Elemental Burst

Itto's stacks can also play a significant role during his Elemental Burst. He can take advantage of the Superlative Superstrength stacks to perform his Arataki Kesagiri slashes even with his massive Kanabou.

This will deal even more damage, with the damage being converted to the Geo element, allowing Itto to synergize incredibly well with fellow Geo units like Gorou and Zhongli. Genshin Impact fans will need to ensure their stacks are ready before activating their Elemental Burst, as Itto's biggest sources of damage will come from these slashes.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks are making Itto look like one of the game's most stylish characters so far, and with the numbers that have already been revealed, he may just be one of the strongest as well.

Edited by Ravi Iyer