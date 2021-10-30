Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Gorou's C6 constellation could be too good for Geo comps

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed just how powerful Gorou's constellations are, especially when paired with a Geo team comp. Gorou may just become the game's strongest Geo support character, as he synergizes incredibly well with a full Geo team.

Gorou's constellation six, in particular, is terrific for a Geo comp, with it providing bonuses that make Gorou an unbeatable choice for players who plan on using characters like Noelle, Itto, or Ningguang.

Fans can find out here why Gorou is so powerful in a Geo team comp.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks reveal why Gorou is an amazing Geo support

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed Gorou's current constellations, and while they may receive some changes before he goes live during the 2.3 update, they seem to be some of the best support constellations to be released in a while.

Gorou may just become the optimal choice for any Geo-based team composition, especially with high constellations. Players who are summoning for Arataki Itto will definitely be glad to receive some copies of Gorou as they spend their wishes.

Here are Gorou's current constellations:

Rushing Hound: Swift as Wind: When characters other than Gorou are within the range of his Elemental Burst or Skill and deal Geo damage, the cooldown of Gorou's Elemental Skill is reduced by two seconds. This can occur every ten seconds. Sitting Hound: Steady as a Clock: Whenever a character picks up an Elemental Shard during Gorou's Elemental Burst, the duration of the burst will increase by one second. This can occur up to three times. Mauling Hound: Fierce as Fire: Increases the level of Gorou's Elemental Skill by 3 Lapping Hound: Warm as Water: When Gorou's Elemental Burst is active with two or three Geo characters in the party, members will heal within its AOE for 50% of Gorou's own Defense every 1.5 seconds. Striking Hound: Thunderous Force: Increases the level of Gorou's Elemental Burst by 3 Valiant Hound: Mountainous Fealty: When Gorou's Elemental Burst or Skill are providing buffs to the team, the Crit DMG of Geo DMG dealt by party members will increase by 10/20/40% based on how many Geo users are in the party. Players cannot stack buffs by using both, but they can extend the duration by using one after another.

Gorou's C6 is amazing for Geo teams

Gorou's constellation six might seem like overkill for main Geo teams, as it provides a massive buff to Crit DMG just to use his Elemental Skill or Burst. Gorou will want to be partied with as many Geo members as possible to get the maximum benefits from his buffs, as they increase in potency with more members.

When Gorou has three other Geo members in the team and uses his abilities, he will provide a whopping 40% Crit DMG boost to Geo damage along with his buffs from his Elemental Skill and Burst that provide extra Geo DMG, Defense, and interruption resistance. Gorou will definitely be one of Genshin Impact's premier Geo characters if these constellations go live.

Genshin Impact 2.3 looks to be one of the best updates for the Geo element ever, and Gorou will provide a ton of extra damage and support for any Geo team.

