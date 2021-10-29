Genshin Impact Hu Tao banner release date, leaked 4-star characters, pity, and soft pity details

Genshin Impact's newest banner has just been leaked and players will be able to find out about the upcoming 4-star characters along with the release date of Hu Tao's banner and more.

Players who have been waiting for Hu Tao to return to the game will finally be able to summon for her again on November 2, 2021, alongside the new 4-star character Thoma.

Fans can learn more about the other accompanying characters here, with the pity and soft-pity details of this banner explained as well. Hu Tao's rerun will begin in just a few days, and players will definitely want to be prepared.

Genshin Impact: Hu Tao's banner release date and more

Hu Tao's banner is planned to arrive on November 2, giving players a few more days to prepare their Primogems and resources before she makes her return to the game.

Many fans have been waiting for Hu Tao to return to Genshin Impact as she has remained one of the game's strongest DPS characters since her original release. Many also like Hu Tao for her cheerful personality and her playful attitude, and this rerun will give them a chance to grab her for the first time or even pick up some extra constellations.

The 4-star characters on Hu Tao's banner have been revealed, and the lineup looks pretty good for players planning on summoning on it. Thoma, Diona, and Sayu are all included on the banner, with Thoma appearing for the first time.

Thoma's powerful Pyro shields will surely be a great addition to Hu Tao's team lineup, and Diona can keep Hu Tao healed up with her Elemental Burst. Sayu can help the team with swirl damage, along with providing healing of her own.

Pity details

Genshin Impact's pity system allows players to guarantee that they are able to summon a character, as after ninety wishes on the featured banner, they will receive a 5-star. However, this 5-star won't always be the featured character, like Hu Tao in this instance.

There is a 50/50 chance that players will receive a 5-star character from the standard banner after summoning, which may result in players needing to start from the beginning again.

There is, however, a way for players to guarantee that they always get the featured character, meaning if they have lost the 50/50 in the past, their next character is always going to be the featured character.

There is also the chance that Genshin Impact players will obtain a character before they reach 90 wishes, and there is a certain number of wishes that seem to have a higher chance of granting players a 5-star character. This area is known as soft-pity, and it occurs around 70-79 wishes.

Players will definitely want to factor soft-pity into their Primogem calculations, and at least have around 28,000 Primogems if they plan on guaranteeing their Hu Tao, or 12,000 if they are feeling lucky.

Genshin Impact's newest banner will be releasing soon, finally bringing Hu Tao back to the game.

