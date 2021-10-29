Genshin Impact 2.2 weapons banner brings Staff of Homa, Elegy for the End and 4-stars, as per leaks

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the upcoming weapon banner early, giving players some useful information before it goes live. Fans of the powerful Staff of Homa will be glad to see it return to the game alongside the useful Elegy for the End bow.

Another set of four-star weapons will also be available, giving players the chance to grab some great equipment for their teams. Gamers who are planning to summon for Hu Tao or Thoma will definitely want to save some Primogems for the Staff of Homa.

Here's everything known so far.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: New weapon banner revealed

daily thoma @dailythoma Hu Tao's banner rate-ups and 5* weapon banner rate-ups! 💛



Are you guys excited? 🌻 Hu Tao's banner rate-ups and 5* weapon banner rate-ups! 💛Are you guys excited? 🌻 https://t.co/dcMb81MREB

Thanks to some new Genshin Impact leaks, players can now know the contents of the new weapon banner appearing alongside Hu Tao several days in advance.

This banner will likely be of interest to many fans as the Staff of Homa makes its return to the game right when its most capable user is being rerun. Hu Tao performs incredibly well with the Staff of Homa, as does Thoma, making this weapon incredibly useful to summon for.

Hu Tao fans in particular are excited about the return of the Staff of Homa as it is her signature best in slot weapon, boosting her kit across the board and providing her with massive stat upgrades. Hu Tao can absolutely destroy her foes when equipped with this 5-star spear, and players with some extra Primogems won't want to miss out.

The Elegy for the End is also a useful 5-star bow, primarily for support archers like Venti. This bow provides tons of Elemental Mastery and ATK%, and should be used with teams that prioritize Elemental Reactions for some big boosts to damage.

4-star weapons revealed

BABUTEYVAT! 📌 ON @babufess babu! cw // leaks the 4 star weapons on the upcoming weapon banner (sourece WFP) babu! cw // leaks the 4 star weapons on the upcoming weapon banner (sourece WFP) https://t.co/gY5Gjv3YPi

The four star weapons on this upcoming Genshin Impact banner are definitely worth a look as well, with the new Inazuman weapons becoming available for summoning.

The Wavebreaker's Fin and Mouun's Moon are two of the new weapons with the Watatsumi Wavewalker passive that can massively boost the damage of Elemental Burst supports.

The two weapons will be available alongside the Sacrificial Sword, the Rainslasher, and the Widsith. These four-stars are all pretty solid and make the banner worth summoning on.

These Genshin Impact leaks will definitely help players who are wondering if they should be saving up their Primogems. With the powerful Staff of Homa on the way, many fans will want to have some extra summoning materials ready for it.

Note: Genshin leaks are always subject to change.

Edited by R. Elahi