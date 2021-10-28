5 best polearm weapons for Thoma in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has many weapon options, and choosing the right one can bring a character to another level, be it through tons of Crit stats, extra Energy Recharge, or even an amazing passive ability. Weapons play a significant role in making a character shine, and this remains true with Genshin Impact's newest character Thoma.

Thoma can utilize a ton of different polearms due to his role as a Pyro support unit, and when building him, there are many things to consider.

Here are Thoma's 5 best polearms so far.

Genshin Impact: The 5 best polearms for Thoma

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Thoma ‧ Protector From AfarKamisato Clan's HousekeeperPerhaps influenced by the relaxed and happy atmosphere of his hometown, Thoma is very good at socializing. Although he is an outlander, he has built an unexpectedly powerful network of people in Inazuma. #GenshinImpact Thoma ‧ Protector From AfarKamisato Clan's HousekeeperPerhaps influenced by the relaxed and happy atmosphere of his hometown, Thoma is very good at socializing. Although he is an outlander, he has built an unexpectedly powerful network of people in Inazuma.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ouKOQtdqXb

Genshin Impact's newest character, Thoma, will bring a pretty unique kit to the game along with an incredibly useful Elemental Burst. Thoma's skills will allow him to generate a Pyro shield for his teammates, making fights with fire-infused foes a lot easier.

Players can choose to focus on pumping up the defensive stats of this shield by increasing Thoma's HP, or they can alternatively boost his damage as Thoma can deal a ton of Pyro damage through his Elemental Skill and Burst.

Choosing the right spear for Thoma comes down to which facet of his kit players want to max out.

5) Black Tassel

The Black Tassel can be a great F2P budget weapon for Thoma as it provides him with a ton of HP which can make his shield tanky enough to absorb the most powerful blows. With this weapon, players would mostly forgo his damage in favor of his protective barriers, but it is a very easy weapon to summon and level up due to its low cost.

4) Kitain Cross Spear

The Kitain Cross Spear is perfect for Genshin Impact players who plan on using Thoma as a source of Elemental Reactions as this weapon will boost his Elemental Mastery by a ton. It will allow him to keep his Elemental Burst up often with its Energy generating the passive.

Thoma will definitely be able to hit some high-damage vaporize or overloaded procs with the Kitain Cross Spear. Players with some extra weapon prototypes can give this polearm a try.

3) The Catch

The Catch is probably one of Genshin Impact's best F2P weapons ever released, as it provides an insane boost to Elemental Burst DMG and only requires some time investment to obtain.

This weapon can be great for Thoma, though the Energy Recharge substat may be somewhat wasted if players are utilizing him for off-field reactions. Still, the extra damage at refinement rank 5 is nothing to scoff at, and players may want to give this weapon a fair shot on Thoma.

2) Wavebreaker's Fin

The Wavebreaker's Fin is a great weapon on Thoma as the bonus to Elemental Burst damage can seriously bump up his off-field damage, and considering that he will likely be accompanied by other characters with high Energy costs like Xingqiu, this damage boost can definitely help out.

Thoma can also benefit from the weapon's high Base Attack, and players who are focusing on Thoma's burst Damage will want to pick this weapon up.

1) Staff of Homa

The Staff of Homa remains the king of polearms in Genshin Impact, and for Thoma, it is no different. This weapon performs exceptionally well on Thoma as he has HP scaling and benefits from the weapon's excellent passive.

Players with the Staff of Homa will want to equip it onto their Thoma whether they plan on using him for his shield or his damage as the polearm is overall his best in-slot so far.

Genshin Impact players are able to choose from tons of different weapons when it comes to building their characters, but these five are some of the best polearms for Thoma in the game.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and reflects the writer's personal views.

