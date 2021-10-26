Genshin Impact Albedo build guide: Best artifacts and weapons including leaked sets

Genshin Impact has many options for building characters, with artifact sets and weapon choices making a massive difference in performance. Albedo is one of the game's most unique characters to gear as he requires tons of defense, which is usually a wasted stat. Players who have incredible defensive artifacts will want to utilize them on their Albedo to greatly increase his damage potential. Albedo can also use various overlooked weapons, making him a fantastic character to fit any team.

Genshin Impact: Albedo build guide and more

Albedo is one of Genshin Impact's split scaling characters, meaning that he utilizes multiple stats to boost his damage, unlike most who focus mainly on Attack. Albedo will need a decent amount of Defense for his Elemental Skill, as it causes additional explosions of Geo damage that scale off the underutilized stat. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to get extra Defense, and thanks to the focus on the stat, Albedo won't need to use a powerful weapon for Base Attack. Albedo can use one of the game's most underused swords, the Harbinger of Dawn, to excellent efficiency.

The Harbinger of Dawn will provide Albedo with tons of Crit Rate and Crit DMG for free, as long as he doesn't drop below 90% HP. Luckily, since Albedo's skill works off-field, he can place it and quickly swap it out to maintain the bonus easily. With this weapon, Albedo can focus on his Defense stat mainly and build like this:

4-PC Archaic Petra:

Defense% or Crit Rate/Crit DMG on Circlet

Geo DMG% on Goblet

ATK% or DEF% Sands, depending on whether players want to utilize his Elemental Burst

HP and ATK% on Plume and Flower

New leaked artifact set and weapon

claire。 @ibuprof_en me: *gets a good albedo artifact and raises harbinger of dawn to 80*

genshin: me: *gets a good albedo artifact and raises harbinger of dawn to 80*

genshin: https://t.co/UeThKp5Dx3

A mighty new sword and artifact set have been leaked that are set to appear in Genshin Impact 2.3, and this set looks to become some of Albedo's best equipment. The Husk of Opulent Dreams set provides a 30% increase to Defense with just the 2-PC bonus, while the 4-PC increases Defense and Geo damage while on field, with the stacks, persisting and draining slowly once swapped out. This will likely become one of the best sets for any Geo character with Defense scaling, as it provides tons of the stat and extra Geo damage on top of it.

Impact Yoimiya @ImpactYoimiya 〔2.3 BETA〕» Weapon - Cinnabar Spindle

» Rarity- ★★★★

» Type - Sword» Subject to change 〔2.3 BETA〕» Weapon - Cinnabar Spindle

» Rarity- ★★★★

» Type - Sword» Subject to change https://t.co/69Vng8bUQJ

The Cinnabar Spindle is also a new 4-star weapon set to arrive in Genshin Impact 2.3, and it will provide an insane boost to Albedo's Elemental Skill with a 40% increase to damage based on Defense. This effect does have a short cooldown of 1.5 seconds, but considering Albedo's skill can only proc every two seconds, it will constantly provide him with a huge bonus. At Refinement rank five, the Cinnabar Spindle delivers an 80% Defense scaling boost to Elemental Skills, making this by far one of Albedo's best weapons in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.3 seems like it will give Albedo even more power, with the leaked Artifact set and weapon giving him tons of damage. Fans will want to give Albedo a shot when he is featured in the new update.

