Genshin Impact 2.3 banner order leaks: Albedo rerun and Gorou banner release dates

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed more information about the upcoming banners, including some leaks that include the banner order and releases for Gorou and Albedo's banners.

These two powerful Geo support characters can make incredible additions to any Genshin Impact team, and fans won't want to miss out on summoning for them when they arrive in the next update.

Genshin Impact 2.3 looks like it will be one of the best updates for the Geo element, and players can find all of the info here.

Albedo and Gorou banners revealed in Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks

Thanks to the recent Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks, fans now know about the upcoming banners featured in the new update. These banners look to bring a ton of Geo power to the game, with characters like Albedo, Gorou, and Arataki Itto making appearances.

Albedo will be having his first rerun since his original release, giving fans another chance to summon for Mondstadt's genius alchemist. Gorou and Itto will also bring two new Geo characters to the roster, giving the element a powerful new DPS and amazing support.

Albedo's rerun will likely be featured first, as Genshin Impact 2.3 is set to open with the return of his banner around November 24. Fans of the scientist will be able to summon for him, though the details of his banner are currently unknown.

It is expected that Albedo will be the focus of this banner thanks to tons of leaked info, including a new 4-star sword and content focusing on Dragonspine. Players will be able to find out more information soon as Genshin Impact 2.3 draws closer.

Gorou and Itto banner release date

Lumie @lumie_lumie Arataki Itto (5*) and Gorou (4*) will both be joining us on December 14th, as the second banner of 2.3.There is no information on the first banner, apart from it being a re-run. There is also no information on any of the other 4* on both banners. Arataki Itto (5*) and Gorou (4*) will both be joining us on December 14th, as the second banner of 2.3.There is no information on the first banner, apart from it being a re-run. There is also no information on any of the other 4* on both banners. https://t.co/FSoWbhi00h

Arataki Itto and Gorou are expected to arrive as part of the second banner of update 2.3, coming on December 14. This banner will feature both of the new Geo characters from Inazuma, though the other two 4-star characters aren't known yet.

This banner will be the go-to choice for any player looking to beef up their character list, as Itto looks to be one of the strongest Geo options so far, while Gorou will boost his damage significantly.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks continue to reveal more information about the new update, and players will definitely want to stay informed so they can spend their Primogems wisely.

