Genshin Impact 2.4 to bring The Chasm region, according to reputed leaker

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have reportedly revealed the Chasm's arrival in a future update, thanks to a new post from a reputable leaker. Players will surely want to find out more about this mysterious area, as it has remained unexplored in the game so far, even though it has been named since its release.

There have been allusions to the area and the strange things happening there, but as of update 2.2, players have been unable to set foot in the Chasm. It seems like in update 2.4, things will change.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: The Chasm release revealed

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Not Tangzhu @Tangzhu_Tz 【2.4banner】

已经确定有云堇啦！

属性没看见 星级没看见

另外一个卡池无消息

也许也是复刻吧

申鹤目前还没有消息。

（2.3之后剧情会到璃月哦～） 【2.4banner】

已经确定有云堇啦！

属性没看见 星级没看见

另外一个卡池无消息

也许也是复刻吧

申鹤目前还没有消息。

（2.3之后剧情会到璃月哦～） https://t.co/OrWzXamQOW I can vouch for the same info that 2.4 will bring Yunjin with no news on Shenhe's release (from my info), I can also add that 2.4 should also bring a new area - Likely to be the Chasm. twitter.com/Tangzhu_Tz/sta… I can vouch for the same info that 2.4 will bring Yunjin with no news on Shenhe's release (from my info), I can also add that 2.4 should also bring a new area - Likely to be the Chasm. twitter.com/Tangzhu_Tz/sta…

According to a reputable Genshin Impact source UBatcha, Genshin Impact 2.4 will release The Chasm, an area fans have long awaited entering. This strange place is to the west of Liyue and has stuck out to players ever since the game launched.

The mysterious area is inaccessible, though it can be walked towards until Paimon instructs players to return at a later date. Now, it seems like that date may be sooner than expected.

Many players are excited to finally be able to enter this area, and are planning out their journeys in advance, though Genshin Impact 2.4 is still pretty far away. The 2.2 update launched recently, with the 2.3 update still on the way, meaning The Chasm will likely remain unavailable until 2022.

Still, it's good news for those who have long awaited entering this strange place, as it seems like it may be the introduction to tons of new lore, characters, and more.

moved !! @kleeqng RATTLES CAGE GENSHIN LET ME CHECK THE CHASM RATTLES CAGE GENSHIN LET ME CHECK THE CHASM https://t.co/5yhWxlnHKc

The Chasm will likely be smaller than a region, and may function as an extension of Liyue, similar to Dragonspine. Fans can be sure to expect new quests, events, and other rewards from The Chasm, and if leaks are to be believed, it seems like Yunjin may also be releasing at a similar time. Players will want to stay on top of the latest news and stay tuned to Sportskeeda for any Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks.

Also Read

Genshin Impact 2.4 is quite a ways away, but it seems like The Chasm will be releasing with the next few updates. Players who have been awaiting this mysterious region will want to make sure they are prepared to explore this huge new area.

Edited by R. Elahi