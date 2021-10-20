Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Yunjin's release and old banner rerun confirmed by leaker

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks may have revealed Yunjin's release date far in advance.

This Liyue native was officially revealed during the Moonchase Festival as she appeared in the background of the event's story cutscenes, while new voicelines detailing her habits and personality have been put into the game.

Fans of this musician will want to know about this leaked release date as it may reveal the time when Yunjin will be coming to Genshin Impact as a playable character.

Here's everything known about this leak so far.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Yunjin release revealed

meIIy’s itto @miiscara genshin leaks

-AAAAHAUSISWJSJ ITS CONFIRMED!!!! YUNJIN WILL BE PLAYABLE IN 2.4 !!!!!!!!!.&/82&;€,&&:! YUNJIN NATION HOW YOU FEELING genshin leaks

-AAAAHAUSISWJSJ ITS CONFIRMED!!!! YUNJIN WILL BE PLAYABLE IN 2.4 !!!!!!!!!.&/82&;€,&&:! YUNJIN NATION HOW YOU FEELING https://t.co/JhAXZq5PtF

Thanks to a new leak from the trusted Genshin Impact source Ubatcha, it seems that news about Yunjin's release date has been revealed. Yunjin will apparently be featured on one of Genshin Impact 2.4's banners, though the specific banner is currently unknown.

As more information about Yunjin has just been added to the game, it's likely that her release date is coming sooner than expected. Fans have been interested in Yunjin ever since her model was leaked all the way back during the early days of Genshin Impact.

WFP @WangshengFP

It's confirmed that Yunjin will be in it! I didn't see her element or rarity. There's no news about the other banner as well, could be a rerun. There's still no news about Shenhe. (After 2.3, the story will return to Liyue~) Not Tangzhu @Tangzhu_Tz 【2.4banner】

（2.3之后剧情会到璃月哦～） https://t.co/OrWzXamQOW [2.4 Banner]It's confirmed that Yunjin will be in it! I didn't see her element or rarity. There's no news about the other banner as well, could be a rerun. There's still no news about Shenhe. (After 2.3, the story will return to Liyue~) twitter.com/tangzhu_tz/sta… [2.4 Banner]

It's confirmed that Yunjin will be in it! I didn't see her element or rarity. There's no news about the other banner as well, could be a rerun. There's still no news about Shenhe. (After 2.3, the story will return to Liyue~) twitter.com/tangzhu_tz/sta…

Now it finally seems like Yunjin may be released as part of an upcoming update, though Genshin Impact 2.4 is still quite a long way away. The 2.2 update has just been released, and fans are likely still exploring the large Tsurumi Island.

With Genshin Impact 2.3 also on the way, there's much to get through before Yunjin releases. But it's still a light of hope for any players who have been long awaiting her launch. Genshin Impact has plenty of characters who have yet to be released, and with each new leak, it seems like these characters get closer and closer.

When is Genshin Impact 2.4 coming?

With the 2.3 update on its way, it seems like Genshin Impact 2.4 will be quite a long time from now. Following the game's normal update schedule, the update should be released around February 2022, giving players a ton of time to prepare for its new additions.

Yunjin is expected to be a 4-star character, so players will want to make sure they have enough Primogems to do a good amount of rolls to summon for her.

Genshin Impact 2.4 is quite a while away, but these leaks are still good news for players who have been long awaiting Yunjin's release.

