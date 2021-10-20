Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Divine Chorus Artifact's bonus effect changed

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed some changes coming to the Divine Chorus artifact set, which is looking to be Sangonomiya Kokomi's set of choice.

These new artifacts prioritize the healing bonus stat, which is perfect for a character like Kokomi, who scales off of how much she has. This set can boost her damage significantly, along with providing an extra damage source that may end up doing some incredible damage.

Fans can learn more about the upcoming Divine Chorus set here, along with the new changes in the Genshin Impact 2.3 beta.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks show changes to Divine Chorus artifact set

The Divine Chorus artifact set is coming in the new 2.3 version of Genshin Impact, and it provides some amazing bonuses for any healing-focused characters.

The 2-PC bonus of the set grants 15% additional Healing Bonus, which can boost the healing output of any character by a large margin. It also synergizes well with Kokomi's kit as she can turn this Healing Bonus into extra Hydro damage.

Divine Chorus2pc: Healing Bonus +15%

4pc: Healing effect generates a Healing Bubble (HB), up to once per 3.5s. HB will accumulate Stacked Healing (SH) as characters get healed. HB bursts after 3s, healing nearby characters (50% of SH) and damaging nearby enemies (90% of SH). Divine Chorus2pc: Healing Bonus +15%

4pc: Healing effect generates a Healing Bubble (HB), up to once per 3.5s. HB will accumulate Stacked Healing (SH) as characters get healed. HB bursts after 3s, healing nearby characters (50% of SH) and damaging nearby enemies (90% of SH).

The four-piece bonus is where this set gets really interesting:

Healing will generate a Sea-Dyed Foam, which accumulates the HP received from healing into a bubble that lasts for three seconds. After the three seconds pass, the bubble will burst, dealing 90% of the healing done to party members as damage. This damage isn't boosted by any stats and can only be created once every 3.5 seconds. Each bubble can hold up to 30,000 HP, including overhealing.

The most significant recent change to this effect was the removal of the additional heal when the Sea-Dyed Foam bursts.

This would be a nerf to the set, but it seems that now the set will account for overhealing, which is amazing for characters like Kokomi, who constantly heal. This boosts the overall damage of the Sea-Dyed Foam by a ton, and it may end up being a massive burst of damage depending on how much healing output players have.

Where to get the Divine Chorus set

Bee @ddimbee

* Divine Chorus#原神 Location of the New Artifacts Domain. 😉* Husk of Opulent Dreams* Divine Chorus #GenshinImpact Location of the New Artifacts Domain. 😉* Husk of Opulent Dreams

* Divine Chorus#GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/ibm6GJoy1g

It seems like both the Divine Chorus and the new Husk of Opulent Dreams set will drop from the same domain on Seirai Island. Fans will definitely want to head to the island to grab these powerful artifact sets once Genshin Impact 2.3 launches.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks continue to reveal even greater additions to the game, and fans can stay tuned to Sportskeeda to see all of the latest news.

