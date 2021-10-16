Peculiar Pinion in Genshin Impact: How to get, use, and more

To solve many of the puzzles found on Tsurumi Island, you'll need an item known as a Peculiar Pinion. This feather can be obtained as part of a quest that you'll receive once you finish the initial quest on Tsurumi Island.

Here's how you can get the key item, its uses, and more details.

Genshin Impact: How to get the Peculiar Pinion

To get the Peculiar Pinion, you'll need to have begun the Octave of the Maushiro quest on Tsurumi Island. This can be obtained after completing A Particularly Particular Author, which introduces and takes the player to the new island. This quest will only appear after a day passes in real-time, so fans can take the time to get their bearing on Tsurumi Island before acquiring the Peculiar Pinion.

1) Travel to Tsurumi Island

First, you'll need to head to Tsurumi Island once you've obtained the Octave of the Maushiro quest, as the quest can only begin on the island itself. Once you're there, you'll need to speak to the quest-giver, who turns out to be Ruu, the mysterious ancient child from the first quest.

Fans who love delving into the lore of Genshin Impact will definitely be interested in learning more about this mysterious character.

2) Talk to Ruu

After you get to the island, you'll need to speak to Ruu, who will explain some new information to you and then provide you with the ability to use the Peculiar Pinion. This item opens up a ton of exploration options on Tsurumi Island as it gives Genshin Impact players the ability to interact with the Mysterious Carvings that can be found on the island.

These can cause various effects to occur, but the majority of them allow for further exploration of the island and more information on its mysterious inhabitants.

How to use the Peculiar Pinion

The Peculiar Pinion can be used in a similar fashion to the Memento Lens. Having it equipped will allow you to interact with the mysterious Thunderbird Carvings scattered around the island. Simply looking at them with the Gadget equipped allows for their activation, and will provide useful aid to Genshin Impact players.

Genshin Impact 2.2 is full of new puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover, and fans will need the Peculiar Pinion to help with many of them.

