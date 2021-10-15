Genshin Impact 2.3 will allow players add Paimon to the teapot realm, as per leaks

Genshin Impact leaks have indicated that fans will be able to add Paimon into their Serenitea pot in a future update. The plucky fairy has been a source of lots of comedy and is very popular in the fanbase as she is the face of the game.

Paimon's quotes and poses have become a big part of Genshin Impact, and it seems like she will become available as a member of the Serenitea pot, giving fans more time to interact with her and take screenshots together. Players can learn more about these leaks here.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Paimon in the Serenitea pot

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.3 beta]Paimon can be added to the Serenitea pot in the 2.3 beta [2.3 beta]Paimon can be added to the Serenitea pot in the 2.3 beta

Genshin Impact 2.3 is gearing up to be an update full of surprises, as a new leak has revealed that Paimon is available as an addition to the Serenitea pot in the newest update. Previously, the ability to add characters to the Serenitea pot was introduced, giving players time to interact with them and the opportunity for some easy Primogems.

Now with the addition of Paimon, it's likely that fans will be able to speak with her and even possibly include her in some new furnishing sets. Paimon's functionality in the Serenitea pot may feature in some other aspects as well.

— zhongli. ღ @zhonglilovesu // either im late to the party or paimon's icons have been leakedthis is likely for serenitea pot ^^ // either im late to the party or paimon's icons have been leakedthis is likely for serenitea pot ^^ https://t.co/Zy1haSP2IV

Paimon may function more like the pets that roam around the teapot, as she is a very dynamic character. It's unknown exactly what purpose placing Paimon in the teapot will have currently, but players will want to give it a try once Genshin Impact 2.3 releases.

Having Paimon in the teapot will likely provide some benefits or even unlock some achievements. Fans will want to investigate their Paimon and see if there are any hidden secrets to discover.

Genshin Impact's Serenitea pot keeps expanding with each update, bringing new features and items to place in it. Paimon may be the first of many new placeable objects to come in future updates, and while it's hard to predict what will happen next, fans can imagine the possibilities.

Either way, Paimon will spice up the Serenitea pot and bring some extra fun to any world.

Genshin Impact 2.3 is coming pretty soon, and it seems like it will be bringing Paimon along with it. Fans will definitely want to check out Paimon in the Serenitea pot when the update releases.

