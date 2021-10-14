Itto and Gorou's release date leaked ahead of Genshin Impact 2.3 update

Genshin Impact 2.3 is a pretty long way away as the 2.2 update was just released a short while ago, but it seems like fans of Arataki Itto and Gorou won't have to wait long for the announcement of their release date.

Thanks to early 2.3 leaks, players can now know the release date of both of these powerful Geo characters weeks in advance. The two look set to shake up the Geo element meta, and fans wouldn't want to miss out on them when they release. Gorou and Itto's release dates can be found here.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Itto and Gorou release dates leaked

Lumie @lumie_lumie Arataki Itto (5*) and Gorou (4*) will both be joining us on December 14th, as the second banner of 2.3.There is no information on the first banner, apart from it being a re-run. There is also no information on any of the other 4* on both banners. Arataki Itto (5*) and Gorou (4*) will both be joining us on December 14th, as the second banner of 2.3.There is no information on the first banner, apart from it being a re-run. There is also no information on any of the other 4* on both banners. https://t.co/FSoWbhi00h

Thanks to a leak by reliable leaker Lumie, it seems that Arataki Itto and Gorou will be arriving on the second banner of Genshin Impact 2.3. As Genshin Impact 2.2 was just released, there is still a long way to go from the current Childe banner to the Itto banner, but thanks to Genshin's reliable schedule, it can be determined that Itto will be releasing on December 14.

This banner will begin during the second half of the 2.3 update, likely coinciding with a story that features the powerful Oni King.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact "Hello, I'm the deputy of the Arataki Gang. If you come across any inappropriate behavior on the part of our boss, Arataki Itto, please contact me immediately. " — Kuki Shinobu◆ Arataki Itto

◆ Taurus Iracundus "Hello, I'm the deputy of the Arataki Gang. If you come across any inappropriate behavior on the part of our boss, Arataki Itto, please contact me immediately. " — Kuki Shinobu◆ Arataki Itto

◆ Taurus Iracundus https://t.co/c7Nb9LKDAL

Itto was officially announced recently, and his gameplay information was quickly leaked and can be found here. Fans will still have to wait for animations and get a better look at his abilities, but his stats, constellations, and more are all ready for an early view.

Fans can also find the same for Gorou, making this banner one with a ton of information ready in advance. These two incredible Geo characters synergize incredibly well, and fans of the element won't want to miss out on either of these heavy hitters.

Genshin Impact 2.3 looks to have a stellar lineup of characters, at least on its second banner. The first banner is as of yet unconfirmed, but fans can stay tuned here for the latest information. Genshin Impact 2.3 will be releasing around November 24, giving fans plenty of time to save up for these new characters.

