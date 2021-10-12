Genshin Impact 2.2 patch notes: New monsters, Windsong lyre, Sakura tree rewards, and more

Genshin Impact 2.2 will be released later today, with a whole new island to explore, puzzles to uncover, and a mysterious dungeon to discover and take down. The patch notes for this update have been officially released, giving fans one last early look at the update before it begins to be rolled out across the world. This update features a lot of new content for players to enjoy, and they can get a closer look at the newest additions through these patch notes. Here's a rundown of the new stuff coming in Genshin Impact 2.2.

Genshin Impact 2.2: Patch notes revealed

- One new island

- Added Thoma

- Two hangout event

- Rifthound enemy

- Artifact inventory limit: 1,500

- Added Skip wish scene feature

- No Mora exchange limit in shops

- Inazuma Realm layout

The Genshin Impact 2.2 patch notes can be read at the game's official website, under the news category. These notes first list the update schedule, how to update the game, the compensation rewards and more. This stuff is common knowledge for any long-time Genshin Impact player, but they can read more about the update schedule here. After the technical and timing information is over, the notes switch over to describing the update's new additions.

New Island and playable character:

Tsurumi Island is the first big addition coming to Genshin Impact 2.2, with a whole new area to explore being added in the update. The massive island holds many secrets shrouded in the thick fog that covers it, and discovering the story of the spooky island will definitely be a unique experience for players. This island will become available after players have completed the Seirai Stormchasers quest, so if they have yet to complete that then they should take advantage of the time before maintenance to get it out of the way.

Thoma ‧ Protector From Afar
Kamisato Clan's Housekeeper
Perhaps influenced by the relaxed and happy atmosphere of his hometown, Thoma is very good at socializing. Although he is an outlander, he has built an unexpectedly powerful network of people in Inazuma.

Thomas is another big addition that many players are looking forward to. His powerful Pyro attacks and amazing support capabilities will make him a very useful unit, and it's likely that many fans will summon him when he appears on the second banner of Genshin Impact 2.2. The Kamisato Clan's housekeeper will bring his skills to the game in this update, and he shouldn't be overlooked.

New weapons:

Genshin Impact 2.2 is bringing four new weapons to the game, with two new bows, a claymore and a polearm being added to this update. The 5-star signature Polar Star bow seems to be an incredible fit for Childe, and the new Watatsumi set of weapons will help any support character's damage shine. Two weapons will be available to summon as soon as the update launches, so players can test them out for themselves early.

New enemies:

The new Rifthound enemies will put up a fierce fight as players explore through Tsurumi Island, and preparing for these tough foes will make the update much easier. Genshin Impact 2.2 is introducing these Rifthounds as a monster who can shred through character's HP pools with its corrosive damage over time effect, which can deal damage through shields. Taking them down will be an important part of mastering the new Tsurumi Island.

Other new additions:



Ta-da! The Gadget Windsong Lyre Is Back~ | Developers Discussion – 10/06
A new Developers Discussion is here~ Let's see what they have in store for us!



Genshin Impact 2.2 is also bringing a bunch of smaller changes to the quality of life and side aspects of the game. Here are some of the most exciting changes coming in the new update:

The Windsong Lyre gadget will return for any players who missed it originally and will be available for purchase in Marjorie's shop in Mondstadt.

There is a new Realm Layout coming based on Inazuma

There are many new achievement categories being added

Several new recipes from Inazuma are being added

The Sacred Sakura's favor level cap is being raised to 40

The Sacred Sakura Tree is having its level cap raised to 40 in the latest update, and bringing it to 40 will also unlock the new Inazuma Realm Layout for the Serenitea Pot. The Sacred Sakura has been an amazing source of resources in Genshin Impact, and fans will definitely want to make sure they max out their Sakura Tree in the latest update.

Genshin Impact 2.2 is definitely going to shake things up for the game, and fans will want to get out there and start exploring as soon as it goes live.

