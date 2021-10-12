Genshin Impact 2.2 update countdown, Childe banner release time, Primogem compensation revealed

Genshin Impact 2.2 is releasing very soon, and players will be able to begin summoning on Childe's upcoming rerun banner as soon as it launches. The update will bring tons of new content to discover and puzzles to solve, with Primogems and other secrets as rewards.

There will be plenty of opportunities to get the precious gems during the 2.2 update, and players will get an early start with the Primogem compensation from the game's maintenance downtime. Gamers can find out more about the 2.2 update timings and compensation here.

Genshin Impact 2.2: Update countdown and Childe banner release time

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact @GenshinImpactSK Genshin Impact Version 2.2 maintenance starts on October 13, at 6:00 AM (UTC+8).Here are the expected release times for V2.2 Update in different regions, considering the downtime lasts for 5 hours! Genshin Impact Version 2.2 maintenance starts on October 13, at 6:00 AM (UTC+8).Here are the expected release times for V2.2 Update in different regions, considering the downtime lasts for 5 hours! https://t.co/fJGR6sMxKp

Genshin Impact 2.2 will be releasing on October 12 for those in the North American timezone, while players on the other side of the world will be getting it on October 13.

Due to the maintenance time needed to bring the update online, fans will need to wait a few hours as the game updates, but they will be fairly compensated for their time. This five-hour downtime will grant players at least 300 Primogems, with another 300 Primogems coming from bug fixes and overall changes.

genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact Hello, Travelers~ Version 2.2 is just around the corner. Click the picture below for a quick overview~View the full notice here >>> Hello, Travelers~ Version 2.2 is just around the corner. Click the picture below for a quick overview~View the full notice here >>>

genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/kGO3SBaKnm

This update will bring players to a new island in Inazuma, allow them to delve through a mysterious new labyrinth, and even play new music with characters like Kazuha and Zhongli. There are also some amazing new weapons to summon for and new stories to uncover.

With so much to look forward to, fans will definitely want to keep their accounts ready to log in when the update goes live on their server.

Childe banner release

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Childe" Tartaglia (Hydro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! #GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Childe" Tartaglia (Hydro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/Q8PDi8bRaG

The powerful fighter Tartaglia, otherwise known as Childe, will be making a return to the limited banner during the 2.2 update. Childe has some powerful allies coming alongside him, with Chongyun, Ningguang, and Yanfei appearing as the featured 4-star characters on his banner.

These three provide some unique bonuses to any Genshin Impact team and can't be overlooked while summoning for Childe. His banner will begin at the same time as the launch of Genshin Impact 2.2, so players can look forward to summoning him once the banner launches.

Genshin Impact 2.2 is only a few days away, and fans can make sure to stay ahead of the update by preloading and keeping an eye on the clock. This new update is definitely one to look forward to.

