Genshin Impact 2.2 maintenace start time and end time for all servers

Genshin Impact 2.2 is only a short while away, and fans can look forward to a ton of new additions and the return of fan favorites like Childe and Hu Tao.

The maintenance time for the Genshin Impact 2.2 update is expected to last around five hours and will begin at the typical time of 6:00 AM UTC+8, on October 13. This update will bring players on a new adventure through mysterious dungeons and an island shrouded in fog. Gamers will need to prepare for this new update.

Fans can find other timezone conversions here, along with end times.

Genshin Impact 2.2: Update maintenance times

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact Hello, Travelers~ Version 2.2 is just around the corner. Click the picture below for a quick overview~View the full notice here >>> Hello, Travelers~ Version 2.2 is just around the corner. Click the picture below for a quick overview~View the full notice here >>>

genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/kGO3SBaKnm

Genshin Impact 2.2 is bringing a ton of new features and events to experience, and players will want to be ready to hop straight into the update when it's available.

Genshin Impact runs a maintenance time during updates throughout which the game is unavailable and after this gap, the new update will be available to play. The 2.2 update maintenance will begin on 6:00 AM UTC+8, October 13, and lasts 5 hours until 11:00 AM UTC+8. This means that in other timezones like North America, the maintenance will begin at 6 PM EST on October 12.

Here are some other conversions for start times:

Genshin Impact 2.2 maintenance start for PST: 3:00 PM

Genshin Impact 2.2 maintenance start for EST: 6:00 PM

Genshin Impact 2.2 maintenance start for BST: 11:00 PM

Genshin Impact 2.2 maintenance start for CST: 6:00 AM

Genshin Impact 2.2 maintenance start for IST: 3:30 AM

Here are the conversions for when the update will end:

Genshin Impact 2.2 maintenance end for PST: 8:00 PM

Genshin Impact 2.2 maintenance end for EST: 11:00 PM

Genshin Impact 2.2 maintenance end for BST: 4:00 AM

Genshin Impact 2.2 maintenance end for CST: 11:00 AM

Genshin Impact 2.2 maintenance end for IST: 8:30 AM

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Childe" Tartaglia (Hydro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! #GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Childe" Tartaglia (Hydro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/Q8PDi8bRaG

Once this update ends, fans will be able to get free Primogems as a reward for waiting out the maintenance, along with the beginning of new events and quests. They'll also be able to summon on the rerun banner for Childe, which features the return of the powerful Snezhnayan.

Genshin Impact 2.2 is only a day away depending on the timezones, and the maintenance will be the final barrier between fans and the brand new content that's coming to the game. How excited are you for the new update? Let us know in the comments section below!

