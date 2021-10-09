How to unlock and complete Hiromi's Watch Inazuma quest in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact quests are spread throughout the wide-open world of the game, and finding all of them can lead to some great rewards. Hiromi's Watch is a quest that will take players from Inazuma to Liyue, and even Dragonspine, making it a fun quest to take on.

It is a pretty easy quest, as all players will need to do is talk to NPCs and explore some areas, with some nice rewards and Inazuma reputation as a reward. Fans will want to take on Hiromi's Watch in Genshin Impact, and they can find out how here.

Genshin Impact: Hiromi's Watch quest guide

Beginning the Hiromi's Watch quest will take you to Inazuma City, where Hiromi can be found standing on the shoreline of the nearby beach. Hiromi will be gazing out into the sea, and will present players with a quest opportunity, but only if they have a key item that can be found in Dragonspine.

Kura - Semi Hiatus @NotKura Found a drifting bottle in Dragonspine that gives 30 primos. I wonder who it's from. Found a drifting bottle in Dragonspine that gives 30 primos. I wonder who it's from. https://t.co/Iw9D8NmiWb

This drifting bottle can be located in the far south of Dragonspine and provides 30 Primogems upon pickup and also grants access to Hiromi's Watch quest. The quest will not appear without this bottle, so you better get moving if you don't have the quest available.

1) Go to the north of Narukami Island to find traces of Kazu

Kazu can be located camping on the north side of Narukami Island (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet )

The first task in this quest is to locate Kazu, a Treasure Hoarder who was once friends with Hiromi. He is camped out on the northern end of Narukami Island, and once he is approached a cutscene will begin. Finding him is easy as he is pretty visible once you get down to the shoreline, and this will progress the first part of the quest.

2) Go to Jueyun Karst to search for Sun Yu and Little Que'er

The next part of the quest takes you to Jueyun Karst (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

Next, you'll need to head to Jueyun Karst and speak to Sun Yu and Little Que'er. These two provide a commission, so some players may be familiar with them but if not, locating these two NPCs isn't too difficult. They are located near the edge of a cliff and will progress the quest once spoken to. There is a nearby waypoint that makes finding them easy.

3) Go to Mt. Hulao to search for traces of "Big Sis"

Yan'er can be found at the bottom of this hole trapped in amber (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

The penultimate step in this Genshin Impact quest is locating Big Sis, who has been missing for some time. You'll need to head to Mt. Hulao, where a large piece of amber can be found at the bottom of a deep ravine. Inside of this amber, Yan'er is trapped and once she is freed, you can speak to her to get her side of the story. Once she's done, you can return to Hiromi to finish the quest.

4) Go back and find Hiromi

rye ! @Iesbiansky part of the hiromi’s watch quest

on the little beach right beside the raiden shogun statue part of the hiromi’s watch quest

on the little beach right beside the raiden shogun statue https://t.co/LF0Azl287M

Hiromi will be in the same spot as the beginning of the quest, and returning to him will allow players to complete the Watch quest. Players share information about Yan'er and explain the circumstances to him, and afterward, he will provide them with some rewards and easy achievement.

This achievement gives 5 Primogems, and completing the quest provides 30 Primogems, two Heroes Wits, and a decent sum of 20,000 Mora. Players can also cash in some Inazuma reputation points, making this quest worth doing.

Also Read

Genshin Impact quests are spread all over the world, and completing them all is worth it for all the easy rewards.

Edited by R. Elahi