Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Gorou's Elemental Skill, Burst, and powerful Geo support abilities revealed

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks revealed more information about Gorou, an upcoming 4-star Geo archer coming in with the new update. These leaks reveal a ton about Gorou, including his Elemental Skill and Burst.

Gorou looks to be an incredible Geo support, and he will synergize exceptionally well with the new 5-star character Arataki Itto. Gorou will bring some powerful buffs for Itto, which can help him shine in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Genshin Impact: 2.3 leaks reveal Gorou skills and more

Thanks to the new Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks, fans have a much better look at Gorou's abilities, stats, and skills. Gorou brings a lot to a team in Genshin Impact, especially one focused on dealing Geo damage.

Gorou buffs his allies strongly with both of his abilities and has a potent synergy with characters like Arataki Itto and Noelle. As of the Genshin Impact 2.3 beta, it seems like Gorou may just pull ahead as the best support available for a Geo-focused team.

Gorou's Elemental Skill and Burst

Gorou's Elemental Skill will deal damage and provide some incredible buffs based on the amount of Geo characters in a team. Here is the current in-game description from the Genshin Impact 2.3 beta:

Inuzuka All-Round Defense:

Gorou deals AOE Geo DMG, and then creates a General's War Banner.

This banner will grant buffs to allies based on how many party members use the Geo Element.

With 1 Geo party member, Gorou will provide the Standing Firm bonus, which grants extra Defense.

With 2 Geo party members, Gorou provides the Impregnable effect, which grants interruption resistance.

With 3 Geo party members, Gorou provides the Shatter bonus, which grants a Geo DMG bonus.

Only one banner can exist on the field at a time, but the buffs will last as long as the banner does.

Gorou's Elemental Burst takes his Elemental skill and boosts its support power by a huge amount, giving him some amazing support potential. Here is his current Elemental Burst description:

Juuga: Forward Unto Victory

Gorou deals AOE Geo DMG and then creates a zone known as General's Glory which buffs his allies.

The field provides the same buffs and effects as the General's War Banner from his Elemental Skill, but it moves alongside the active character.

The field will deal AoE Geo DMG every 1.5 seconds to a single enemy within its zone.

It will also pull Shards created by Crystallize to the active character every 1.5 seconds.

Gorou can only have one General's Glory on the field, and he will destroy his War Banner when he summons it.

Gorou has some incredible buffing potential for his allies and can increase the power of Geo allies by a massive amount.

