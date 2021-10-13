How to 'Find your way through the mist' in Genshin Impact: Complete walkthrough

Genshin Impact 2.2 has introduced the new area, Tsurumi Island, a zone full of thick mist that can impede progress. It is also the focus of several quests and puzzles.

Finding a way through this mist is a vital part of completing one of Tsurumi Island's initial quests, and players may be confused about how to achieve it. Finishing these misty zones is essential to progress on Tsurumi Island, and fans of Genshin Impact's exploration will want to figure out how to find their way fast.

Genshin Impact: Autake Plains mist guide

Genshin Impact 2.2 is full of new quests, and one quest given on the new Tsurumi Island will task players with finding their way through the mist in three different locations on the island. These sites are Autake Plains, Shihiroko Peak, and Chirai Shrine.

To complete the site at Autake Plains, you'll need to find an NPC named Ruu and speak to them in front of a massive tree in the fog. This tree is referred to as a perch, and to complete this quest, you'll need to present it with an offering.

Where Ruu and the perch can be found (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

These offerings will scatter out in the form of purple feathers from the perch after you interact with it and fly off into three different directions. You'll need to track down these feathers after they fly away, and in doing so, you can complete this section of the quest.

These feathers will be fiercely guarded by Rifthounds, and you'll likely need to take them down to progress. They can deal a ton of damage to an unprepared team, so make sure you are ready for a fight.

The offerings are all found pretty close to the tree, and you won't need to complete any challenging puzzles to complete this perch. The most difficult to locate feather is behind an Electro barrier, which can be solved with a nearby Electrogranum.

The first offering (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

After these feathers are collected, you can return to the tree and interact with it again, which will cause it to sprout leaves and cleanse the area.

Tsurumi Island is full of secrets to uncover, and clearing this fog will help players push through this new area. Finding all the quests and rewards hidden in this new area will be a real challenge.

Genshin Impact 2.2 is full of new and challenging quests, and these pathfinding missions are a great way to test your puzzle-solving skills.

